Bashir Jamoh, the Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), has vowed that the organization is dedicated to achieving the goals of the blue economy.

Jamoh noted that the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), which was hosting the event, had a crucial role to play in helping Nigeria realize the full potential of her blue economy.

Citing the success of the deep blue initiative, which depended on teamwork, he said that government agencies and the organized private sector should work together more to tap the prospects within the blue economy.

He stated: “Our task at NIMASA is to explore how Nigeria can maximize the benefits derivable from our blue economy. This concept of the blue economy, which gained prominence a few years ago, requires local, regional, and international collaboration to manage critical factors.”

“The NIIA should play a role in advising the government on policies to facilitate the realization of the blue economy.”

“Just as in maritime security, the deep blue project has shown that through co-operation and collaboration, great results can be achieved.”

While acknowledging the advancements made in protecting the Nigerian maritime domain and the Gulf of Guinea, the Director-General of the NIIA, Prof. Eghosa Osaghae, emphasized the significance of the blue economy globally and called for the sustainable use of ocean resources to be taken into account when forming government policies.