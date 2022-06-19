NIHOTOUR To Unveil Mobile Training Kitchens

As Key Players Gear Up For 2022 Sustainable Gastronomy Day Celebration

The National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) is set to unveil mobile training kitchens at the 2022 World Sustainable Gastronomy Day Celebration expected to attract high level attendance by critical stakeholders of the industry at the event which opened on Saturday, 18th June 2022 at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Disclosing this to newsmen at the headquarters of the Institute in Abuja, Nura Sani Kangiwa, Director General and Chief Executive Officer of NIHOTOUR said NIHOTOUR acquired the mobile kitchens in order to up its skill acquisition and training outreach programs to Nigerian youths in the nooks and crannies of the country.

According to a press release by Mr. Ahmed Sule, NIHOTOIUR’s Director of Media and Public Relations, Kangiwa noted that the Sustainable Gastronomy Day celebration for this year recognizes the practices and principles associated with sustainable food consumption combined with the art of collecting, preparing and consuming the food we eat.

The Director General further stated that the observance of the day acknowledges the social, cultural and artistic expression related to gastronomy that defines the three dimensions of sustainable development which are; people, planet and profit (benefits).

Gastronomy is a cultural expression of nations through their food choices, sources of ingredients and types of cuisines which thrives in culturally rich destinations and Nigeria being one of the most competitive Gastronomy tourist destinations in Africa because of its corresponding unique foods culture and enticing cuisines of international repute.

The occasion will also feature the presentation of a paper to mark the observance Day to be delivered by Olufemi Falebita titled ‘Marketing Nigerian Foods Abroad’

The United Nations General Assembly proclaimed World Sustainable Gastronomy Day in December, 2016 and first celebrated it in 2017. NIHOTOUR celebrated the maiden edition of the Day in Nigeria in 2021, promoting the United Nations goals of the observance in sustainable food production and consumption that seek to improve efficiency in the use of agricultural resources, conservation and protection of natural resources and responding to the changing needs of people, communities and the ecosystems among others necessary to sustain agriculture.

Prominent personalities who distinguished themselves in the promotion of Travel Tourism and Hospitality education in the country are to be honoured with the fellowship award of the Institute during the Gastronomy Observance Day. The Fellowship Award was instituted as the highest honour by the Institute on individuals who have distinguished themselves and contributed greatly to the education, skill acquisition and enhanced professional practice in the Travel Tourism and Hospitality sector of the country.