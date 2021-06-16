Niger’s Quest to Generate 30% of its Power through Sustainable Sources Gets IFC Support

213 views | Akanimo Sampson | June 16, 2021
Efforts by the government of Niger to generate 30 per cent of its power through sustainable sources by 2035 have drawn the blessing of the International Finance Corporation (IFC).
The government is aiming to develop up to 50 megawatts of grid-connected solar power, equivalent to roughly 20 percent of the country’s current installed capacity.
IFC is in partnership with the government under the World Bank Group’s Scaling Solar programme which will help power thousands of homes, schools, businesses, and hospitals in Niger, where most lack access to electricity.
Under the partnership deal, IFC, together with its sister organisations, the World Bank and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA), will work with the government of Niger through the Ministry of Petroleum, Energy and Renewable Energy and the country’s electricity utility, Société Nigérienne d’Électricité (NIGELEC), to attract private sector partners to develop, tender, and finance utility-scale solar power, quickly and affordably.
”Niger aims to increase its installed power capacity to support its economic growth and improve access to electricity for its population. To achieve this goal, the use of solar energy will be critical”, says Mahamane Sani Mahamadou, Minister of Petroleum, Energy and Renewable Energy.
“Increasing access to clean energy is a priority for IFC in Africa because it improves quality of life and supports economic activity, poverty reduction, and job creation.
”The Scaling Solar program will make it faster, cheaper, and more transparent for Niger to procure utility-scale, private solar power with reputable independent power producers”, said Sérgio Pimenta, IFC’s Vice President for the Middle East and Africa.
The Scaling Solar initiative helps governments procure and develop privately funded, grid-connected utility-scale solar projects to produce electricity at competitive tariffs.
Senegal and Zambia have successfully commissioned plants under the Scaling Solar program. Other countries in the pipeline are Afghanistan, Côte d’Ivoire, Madagascar, Togo, and Uzbekistan.
Scaling Solar
Scaling Solar is a World Bank Group programme that makes it easier for governments to procure and develop large solar projects with private financing.
It includes a package of expert advice, fully templated documents, pre-approved financing, insurance products, and guarantees. Scaling Solar is developed in partnership with the government of Denmark, the government of Korea, the government of the Netherlands, the government of the United Kingdom, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID)’s Power Africa, and the Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG).
On its part, IFC is a member of the World Bank Group, the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets. It’s working in more than 100 countries, using capital, expertise, and influence to create markets and opportunities in developing countries.
In fiscal year 2020, IFC invested $22 billion in private companies and financial institutions in developing countries, leveraging the power of the private sector to end extreme poverty and boost shared prosperity.
