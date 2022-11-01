Nigeria’s only surviving Minister in the first republic, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi is dead.

Mbazulike, who is Nigeria’s first Aviation Minister and prominent member of the Zikist Movement, died in the early hours of Tuesday in his home town of Ukpor in Nnewi South Council Area of Anambra State.

He died aged 93.

A statement from the family signed by the eldest son of the deceased, Ezeana Tagbo Amechi read: “With total deference to the will of the Almighty God, Ume Amechi, Ezeana Ihinede families and the Umu Mmara kindred of Amihe Ukpor in Nnewi South LGA, announce the peaceful transition of our illustrious son, father and grandfather, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi (Dara Akunwafor).

“Nationalist and First republic Minister of Aviation of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, who transitioned peacefully in the early hours of today, November 1, 2022.

“We thank God for the fulfilled life that he lived, the lives he touched and his service to God and country.

“We respectfully ask that you keep us in your thoughts and prayers at this time.”

The statesman who was popularly known as The Boy Is Good, is known for his fearless criticism of bad policies of the Federal Government.

He recently led a delegation of prominent Igbo leaders to President Muhammadu Buhari, where he made a case for the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.

Addressing President Buhari, Amaechi asked him to do him the honour of releasing the IPOB, as he would not want to leave behind, a southeast region that is torn apart as a result of agitation.

However, in an exclusive interview with TNC correspondent on Nigeria’s 62nd birthday last month, Amaechi had regretted that Buhari reneged on the promise he made to him during the visit.

He went on to say that with the options offered to Nigerians by the crop of politicians that had entered into the country’s presidential race, Nigeria has another shot at redemption in 2023.