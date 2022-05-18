Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Advertisement
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Some of the beneficiaries

Nigeria’s leading NGO transforming lives through Education

Justine John Dyikuk & Okonkwo Denisia Ijeoma

Justine John Dyikuk & Okonkwo Denisia Ijeoma

By Justine John Dyikuk & Okonkwo Denisia Ijeoma

One of Nigeria’s leading NGOs, Cardinal Onaiyekan Foundation for Peace (COFP) has distinguished itself as a pacesetter in transforming lives of the citizenry across the nation through education.

In line with Malcolm X’s dictum “Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today,” the Not-for-Profit-Organisation funds the education of destitute children through scholarships.

As one of its core areas of intervention, 64 penniless children in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja were sponsored by the Foundation.

COFP certified that children within its reach continue to access quality education through scholarship programmes because the more they are educated, the more they grow to become responsible citizens who can make positive impact to growth and development of their society and the world at large.

In Nigeria, Primary and Secondary Education is supposed to be free but it is not and since many poor parents find it difficult to make ends meet, the foundation embarked upon this charitable act to assist underprivileged parents send their children to school.

The organisation took the bold step because numerous indigent families are weighed down by the expenses related with educating their children in school which has often led to high rate of school dropouts, child labour, street children and increase in crime in the society.

The NGO has its scholarship programmes as part of their curriculum to assist some of the beneficiaries the opportunity to have the basic education, primary and secondary school based on good performances.

In addition, the Yemiti Internally Displaced Host Community school has for four years received their monthly salaries/allowances of teachers to enable children in this poor community stay in school.

The Foundation is convinced that “A nation without good and affordable education system for children is bound to face developmental issues in the future because, the children of today are the adults of tomorrow.”

The more they are educated, the more they grow to become responsible citizens who can contribute positively to growth and development of their society.

For instance, despite the COVID-19 pandemic which led to the sudden closure of schools at a time when students and pupils were set to commence their terminal examinations, the Foundation ensured that children within her reach continued to access quality education through her scholarship programme.

To ensure that this group of children went back to school, the Foundation has continued to support the education of 64 destitute children in twelve schools (both Primary and Secondary) in FCT Abuja during the 2019/2020 academic session.

Some of the beneficiaries have been enjoying COFP scholarship programmes from their primary school level and the Foundation has continued to award them scholarship through secondary school as a result of their good performance.

For the past four years, the Foundation which has Sr. Agatha Chikelue, DMMM as Executive Director has supported in the payment of monthly salaries/allowances of teachers in Yemiti Internally Displaced Host Community school to enable children in poor communities stay in school.

Our motto is: ‘We stand for the truth, irrespective of who tells it’. Driven by this philosophy, our aim has been to create a platform where every voice, every narrative – provided they are decently expressed –  is allowed expression. Our belief is that by promoting unfettered competition of ideas, the truth will eventually emerge. Obviously, doing this while resisting any temptation to be captured by any special interest or tendency makes survival as an online newspaper more challenging. This is why we will appreciate any support from our readers:

Bank details:

Account Name: The News Chronicle
Bank: UBA
Account No.: 1022603956 (Naira)

Domiciliary Account  – dollar-denominated:
Bank:  UBA
Account Number: 3002835294 ($)

Please email details of your bank transfer to: publisher@thenews-chronicle.com or send them by WhatsApp to: 07058078841

Professor Jideofor Adibe

Publisher

Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us

Related Posts

Load More
ADVERTISEMENT

What's New?

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 The News Chronicle