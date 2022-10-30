It was in 1914 that lord Lugard amalgamated the Northern and Southern Protectorates to form Nigeria as it is known today. The action of the then colonial administrator who only came to be in such a position to experiment with the destiny of millions of people and their unborn was only made possible by colonialism which began in Nigeria after the 1884-85 Berlin Conference.

Perhaps, until Nigeria breaks up, or ceases to exist as it is known today, many of those who consider Lord Lugard`s 1914 experiment as a study in disaster will not change their minds.

Nigeria`s historic 1960 independence did not mask the fractures in the foundations of the country. But it gave the country an unprecedented opportunity to consider its options away from the prying eyes and suffocating scrutiny of its colonial masters. In essence, 1960 was the first time since 1914 that Nigerians could speak for themselves and their country.

It took only six years for independence to become an incineration of the hope that a country of such staggering diversity could pull in one direction. The military coups of 1966 paved the way for the cataclysmic civil war of 1967-70. Since then, Nigeria has continued to grasp at straws in a bid to realize its potentials.

To make the country, there have been military coups and military regimes. Corruption blossomed under many of them. There have also been poverty and crime of every manner as Nigeria has struggled to find its bearings as a country.

Till this day, there are those who consider secession out of the country as the ultimate solution to their own problems. Almost half of the country`s population of over two hundred million people languish below the poverty line.

In recent years, terrorism has emerged as a formidable challenge which has singlehandedly fueled the spectacular disintegration of Nigeria`s security architecture. The devastating result is that many Nigerians now live in constant fear of ruthless attacks by non-state actors.

As a result of all these problems exacerbated by a marked failure of leadership, many Nigerians with the means have mopped up and left the country. Many others without means have shown that there are really no limits to the distance desperation can drive one by the daring journeys they have made under perilous circumstances in their bid to escape the country.

In this time, Nigeria has lost some of its best heads and best hands to the mistral of migration to other countries where life is not necessarily a bed of roses but is bliss compared to Nigeria`s thicket of thorns.

In this time, many Nigerians have flocked to the United Arab Emirates where the country`s oil wealth and embrace of technology have become honeypots attracting migrants from many unstable countries.

However, it appears that much to the embarrassment and chagrin of Nigeria, many Nigerians who have found their way to the United Arab Emirates in recent times have taken their criminal tendencies with them all the way from Nigeria. What a grim export!

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, who heads the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission(NiDCOM) via a tweet recently drew attention to the fact that the crime rate of Nigerians in Dubai which is in the United Arab Emirates is one of the highest.

The observation came just days after the government of the United Arab Emirates slammed a visa ban on Nigerians and nationals of other African countries including Ghana, Sudan, Uganda, Rwanda among others.

It is indeed very sad that some Nigerians leave their country only to take to a life of crime in other countries. If only those Nigerians who do these things would understand that their actions are demarketing Nigeria and Nigerians, and soiling what little is left of the image of Nigeria in the eyes of the international community.

NiDCOM must intensify its sensitization of Nigerians living in diaspora on the need to be good ambassadors of the country especially as Nigeria can ill-afford to lose what little credibility it has in the eyes of the international community.

Kene Obiezu

Twitter: @kenobiezu