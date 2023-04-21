The Ag. Commander of the Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, ACE I Halima Mustafa Rufa’u has sought for robust collaboration and synergy with the Department of State Services, DSS, in Oyo State.

She stated this during a courtesy visit to the Oyo State Director of the DSS, Emmanuel Okoye.

According to her, “the EFCC is aware that the DSS is an important stakeholder in the fight against financial and economic crimes, which is why we are here to further strengthen the relationship in order to rid Oyo State and Nigeria of corruption.

“It is the responsibility of us all to ensure that we contribute our quota as patriotic citizens and take ownership of the fight against economic and financial crimes within our jurisdictions.”

Responding, Okoye commended the Ibadan Zonal Command of the EFCC over its role in the recently concluded general elections in the State.

He noted that the Commission’s role in the fight against vote buying in the country is nationally acknowledged.

While congratulating the Ag. Zonal Commander on her recent appointment as head of the Ibadan Zonal Command, Okoye assured her of his Service’s support.