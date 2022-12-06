In November, the National Identity Numbers (NIN) registration database received 1.9 million new identification numbers from the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC). As a result, the number increased from 90.68 NINs in October to 92.63 million the following month.

More men participated in the exercise, according to the NIMC’s most recent statistics, which made this revelation. The gender distribution in particular revealed that 52.1 million people, or 56% of Nigerians so far included in the NIN database, are male. Women make up the remaining 40.5 million people, or 44%.

Statistics show that with 10.3 million Nigerians enrolled as of this writing, Lagos State has the highest enrollment rate in the nation. Kano State, which has eight million NINs registered, came next.

Kaduna, with 5.4 million enrollments, Ogun, with 3.8 million, Oyo, with 3.6 million, FCT, with 3.2 million, Katsina, with 3.1 million, Rivers, with 2.7 million, Delta, with 2.4 million, and Bauchi, with 2.4 million NIN registrations, are the other states that made the top 10.

The ten states with the lowest number of NINs issued, according to NIMC data, are Zamfara (1.6 million total enrollment as of November), Akwa Ibom (1.5 million), Imo (1.5 million), Enugu (1.5 million), Yobe (1.3 million), Taraba (1.3 million), Cross River (one million), Ekiti (971,712), Ebonyi (744,869), and Bayelsa (583,323).

In the meantime, telecom operators are gradually re-connecting their customers to the network and activating new Subscribers Identification Module (SIM) cards after losing over 10 million customers as a result of the Federal Government’s mandated NIN enrolment exercise since 2020, when the numbers were barred from the network for not being linked.

In fact, between January and October 2022, 17 million lines either had their activations renewed or were newly activated. The four companies—MTN, Globacom, Airtel, and 9mobile—shared 2.4 million new lines that were added to the network in October.

The carriers said that more customers were purchasing new SIM cards in an effort to get around limits on SIM cards that weren’t tied to their NINs.

MTN had the greatest share, activating two million phone lines, in the October edition of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), according to the most recent subscription reports. In October, the telecom company had 81.2 million users; in November, that number rose to 83.2 million.

With 59.6 million customers in November compared to 59.3 million in October, Globacom is currently in second place. 241,931 new lines were added.

By gaining 266,005 users, Airtel moved up to third place. From 58.4 million to 58.6 million people were added. However, 9mobile experienced a decline in the reviewed month. From 12.8 million to 12.7 million, it lost 71,282 subscribers.

Additionally, telecoms density climbed by 1.3% from September to October, going from 111.1% to 112.4%. According to the NCC, starting in March 2019 teledensity will be estimated using a population estimate of 190 million rather than 140 million.

A deeper review of the NCC data revealed a 74,820 decrease in Internet subscribers via GSM platforms, Fixed Wired, ISPs, and Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP). Contrarily, though, the number of persons using broadband increased by 0.46 percent during the time under study, to 86.9 million.