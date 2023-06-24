“Nigerians, please relax”, Ngozi Iweala says after being attacked for ignoring President Tinubu at the Paris Summit

Former Minister of Finance of Nigeria and current 7th Director-General of the World Trade Organization, Ngozi Ikonjo Iweala has urged Nigerians to relax and stop depicting her posts contrarily.

In the order of her tweet, Ngozi Iweala acknowledged President last, which was 16 hours to the previous. Her tweet has caused a huge divergence of opinions among many Nigerians.

In response to the criticisms she said:

“Nigerians, please relax! Re Paris, interesting attacks from both sides. Sadly, shows the depth of polarization in our society. I post photos in the order received by accompanying staff or colleagues. Reading more into it is unwarranted. Let’s unite to build our country, not attack!”

The former Minister was under attack for acknowledging influential Persons who are mostly Presidents and have ignored the President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu who was also present at the summit.

“for a New Global Financing Pact in Paris. With HE President @LulaOficial HE President @Macky_Sall HE President @CyrilRamaphosa and HE President @HHichilema #NewGlobalFinancingPact.”

Trending The Phenomenal Growth of the Gaming Industry in Africa and Its Economic Impact

“More images from the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact in Paris. With HE President @LulaOficial HE President @Macky_Sall HE President @CyrilRamaphosa and HE President @HHichilema #NewGlobalFinancingPact.”

“More images from the Paris Summit #NewGlobalFinancingPact. With HE President Ali Bongo @PresidentABO, HE President Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialABAT, HE President @WilliamsRuto, and African Business moguls @Mo_IbrahimFdn @TonyOElumelu.”

Share this post