Path The News Chronicle » News » “Nigerians, please relax”, Ngozi Iweala says after being attacked for ignoring President Tinubu at the Paris Summit

“Nigerians, please relax”, Ngozi Iweala says after being attacked for ignoring President Tinubu at the Paris Summit

Osniff Daniel June 24, 2023 0

Former Minister of Finance of Nigeria and current 7th Director-General of the World Trade Organization, Ngozi Ikonjo Iweala has urged Nigerians to relax and stop depicting her posts contrarily.

In the order of her tweet, Ngozi Iweala acknowledged President last, which was 16 hours to the previous. Her tweet has caused a huge divergence of opinions among many Nigerians.

In response to the criticisms she said:

“Nigerians, please relax! Re Paris, interesting attacks from both sides. Sadly, shows the depth of polarization in our society. I post photos in the order received by accompanying staff or colleagues. Reading more into it is unwarranted. Let’s unite to build our country, not attack!”

The former Minister was under attack for acknowledging influential Persons who are mostly Presidents and have ignored the President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu who was also present at the summit.

“for a New Global Financing Pact in Paris. With HE President @LulaOficial HE President @Macky_Sall HE President @CyrilRamaphosa and HE President @HHichilema #NewGlobalFinancingPact.”

The Phenomenal Growth of the Gaming Industry in Africa and Its Economic Impact
Trending
The Phenomenal Growth of the Gaming Industry in Africa and Its Economic Impact

“More images from the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact in Paris. With HE President @LulaOficial HE President @Macky_Sall HE President @CyrilRamaphosa and HE President @HHichilema #NewGlobalFinancingPact.”

“More images from the Paris Summit #NewGlobalFinancingPact. With HE President Ali Bongo @PresidentABO, HE President Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialABAT, HE President @WilliamsRuto, and African Business moguls @Mo_IbrahimFdn @TonyOElumelu.”

Hot Gist

Share this post

More Stories

JUST IN: JAMB Announces Minimun Cut Off Marks For Universities, Poly, College of Education

Adekunle Taofeek June 24, 2023 0
LASU Best Graduating Student

LASU Best Graduating Student Narrates Emotional Experience 

Adekunle Taofeek June 24, 2023 0
Senator Ojudu

Oyebanji moves to eradicate poverty in Ekiti

Merit Ugolo June 24, 2023 0

My administration will inaugurate quality projects for Deltans – Oborevwori 

Francis Francis June 24, 2023 0
Court halts Bauchi NUJ

High Court halts Bauchi NUJ From Conducting Election

Kunle Dada June 23, 2023 0
Anambra Tribunal

Judge Rejects Fuel Offer by LP Lawyer, as Electricity Challenge Forces Anambra Tribunal on Long Adjournment

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 23, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

real warri pikin

I was celibate until my wedding night – Real Warri Pikin 

Osniff Daniel June 24, 2023 0

JUST IN: JAMB Announces Minimun Cut Off Marks For Universities, Poly, College of Education

Adekunle Taofeek June 24, 2023 0

Polygamy is an African culture —Ooni’s wife, Olori Ronke Ademiluyi-Ogunwusi

Osniff Daniel June 24, 2023 0

“Nigerians, please relax”, Ngozi Iweala says after being attacked for ignoring President Tinubu at the Paris Summit

Osniff Daniel June 24, 2023 0
African Women In Tech

African Women In Tech: Empowering The Next Generation Of Female Leaders

Doris Israel Ijeoma June 24, 2023 0