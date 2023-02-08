Each time I look back at the many years of military and democratic rules in this country I see everything but a people in freedom.

From the drafting of the constitution to the creation of states to appointments down to the elections that bring up our leaders it has always been them, making the masses mere straws or at worst footmats.

They have always seen us the people as a trophy to be won, kept and be treated as it pleased them without any reverence and respect to the “trophy”.

What respect could a mere “trophy” expect from the master who probably “worked so hard” to win it? Mere ornament , at best for decorative purposes and flaunting as a sign of the master’ indomitable and invincible act of manoeuvring in games, however dirty.

Trophies don’t talk. They don’t have views and opinions and their feelings if any don’t matter. Nigerians for years have played this trophy role , doing nothing but the biding of those whose interests are nothing but selfish, feeding fat on their collective wealth while they the trophy scramble for the crumbs.

We have risen! Awaken from our years of slumber, saying profoundly no to the muting and gaging of our voices and making us feel deprived, alienated and sucked out from the very source that we are meant to be stakeholders, turning us into agents or at worst errand boys.

We are no more trophy! Only to be used for decorations! We are no more trophy! We are the game! The referee and the players. We play the game! We determine who wins, and how the trophy will be used beyond the decorative purposes it has played all these while.

We are the game changer! The consciousness with which this election has created in us has ignited a fire so blazing, nothing would make us play the dumb role again.

This year’s election is between the two political parties and the masses. We are going to play with all our hearts.

No match fixing! No referee misjudge and misconduct. We are the masses, our formation is formidable, our strategy flaw proof and our resolve to clinch the trophy this year going forward, strong and unwavering.

Obi and Datti are the masses strikers. Their eyes are on the balls, playing according the formation agreed . We are incharge, the masses! We dictate the tunes. The masses! Gone are those days of parties vs parties. The days of the masses being mere trophy.

Now is a new dawn. The game is between parties and the masses.

In him we have found leadership. In him we have seen direction and vision. With him there is this aura of confidence and trust around him. We have seen a new- path with him. He came and removed the scale on our eyes , making us see clearly the power of the masses and the indignities of our leaders who have turned us into nothing but trophies, spoil and mere straws for years.

He came and brought a shift in the dynamics of our political campaigns, setting us on fire to be part of the process , a far cry from the redundancy and lackadaisical approach we normal engage our elections with , which over the years turned us into mere trophies.

He is Mr Peter Obi, the indefatigable leader par excellence, the blue ocean political strategist, whose heart beats for the greatest good for the greatest number of people. He is our striker! The political Messi , Wang Chuqin and Novak Djokovie of our time, p victory is certainly assured with him.

We are no more trophies to be won and enslaved. We are no more spoil fought in wars. We are no more agents , subservient to the authorities and commands of our slave master politicians.

We are the game changers! We are the main game, the players and the referee. We are the masses! The conscious and awarkened masses who wouldn’t settle for the crumbs any more; rather will go for the main position of determining who gets what.

We are the embittered and empoverished masses of Nigeria who have been pummelled and whipped wickedly by the greedy geriatric politicians.

We are the Obidatti masses, awakened from our unonsciousness to hold our future and decide how it will be managed and driven.

We are the electoral and politically conscious Nigerians! Not mere trophy anymore.

Jarlath Uche Opara Jarlathuche@gmail.com