Nigerians Haven’t lost it all; Ghana wouldn’t carry the World Cup and our music is still the core

In Nigeria, the music and art is one of the major export we have left to connect with the world. Sports and other various sectors are not working effectively as before that we can bank on them enough. Meanwhile, few days ago the Super Eagles lost a chance to qualify in the upcoming FIFA World Cup event at Qatar, despite the loss and few snapshots based on the ordeal angry and frustrated Nigerians displayed at the country’s federal stadium in FCT Abuja, poor Nigerians still have something to hold on to as consolation to the excruciating loss.

While the country is in a dichotomy championed in chaos, frustrated and poor Nigerian citizens in between the leaders that have failed multiple promises and become our nightmare, are currently in the cause to retain power in the coming elections few months from now.

Nigeria lost the football match and everything went sour the more. Meanwhile, the music and it’s creators haven’t pulsated in acquiring more sizable recognitions for themselves and the country. Davido, recently had a noble appearance at the official FIFA soundtrack which involves acts from other parts of the country including the Moroccan-Swedish Redone, United States Trinidad Cardona, alongside the Saudi Arabian Aisha. The song tends to bring us together doubled with his suave nature that has the power to connect the world in one piece.

Apart from securing such a song that history would barely hide under the carpet, this is one of those features that Nigerians could cherish and find solace, eventually the music has become a route of escaping the many chaos crashing down on us. However, Nigeria is falling and it is left for you and I to vote wisely in 2023.

In conclusion, you and I know the Ghanaian’s wouldn’t clinch the FIFA World cup either nor play towards the final stage of the tournament, well, it is best my country failed now and still shined bright with what the entire world knows it for and could easily connect with. Nigeia hasn’t lost it all…