Nigerians Dump Twitter For Truth Social

In a surprising turn of events, Nigerians are flocking to embrace the newly launched Truth Social app, abandoning the once-beloved Twitter.

This mass exodus comes as users express their dissatisfaction with Elon Musk’s unnecessary restrictions and monetization tactics since acquiring the popular social media platform from Jack Dorsey.

The discontent among Nigerian users began with the introduction of a controversial feature called Twitter Blue, a paid verification badge priced at around $8.

Many users perceived this move as a monetization strategy, leading to widespread criticism of Musk’s handling of the platform.

Furthermore, users have raised concerns about various other changes implemented by Musk that have been deemed unnecessary and inconvenient.

The most recent alteration involves limiting the number of tweets that can be read, with unverified accounts restricted to 600 posts and verified accounts to 6000 posts.

The reasoning provided for this change was to combat data scraping and system manipulation by third-party platforms.

However, Nigerian users have vehemently opposed these limitations, deeming them excessive and burdensome.

As a result, the hashtag #GoodbyeTwitter has gained traction on social media platforms as disgruntled users bid farewell to Twitter and seek alternatives.

One such alternative that has gained considerable attention among Nigerians is Truth Social, the social media platform spearheaded by former US President Donald Trump.

Truth Social offers an alternative platform for users seeking freedom of expression and a departure from the perceived restrictions imposed by Twitter under Elon Musk’s ownership.

While it remains to be seen whether this migration to Truth Social will have a lasting impact on the Nigerian social media landscape, it is evident that Elon Musk’s decisions have provoked a significant response from disillusioned users.

