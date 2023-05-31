Nigerians Are Tired And Just Want A President Who Is Concerned, A Psychologist Tells President Tinubu

We now live in a virtual world, so Mr. President if you want, you may move to Lagos, London, Paris, or New York, as long as you are involved with the people and have them in mind at all times.

Mr. President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu you need people working for you who will implement your plans and respond to public concerns. Let me quickly clarify that, aside from online volunteering, I am not looking for any paid employment in Nigeria.

The public should practice Tinubuism in both words and deeds. Meaning that the people would witness an enhanced presidency with fewer rates of poverty, higher security, and better healthcare, education, and environmental conditions.

President Tinubu, you have the political and economic experience that is rooted in your American foundational and liberal education in accountancy and other related fields, so I say educate your advisors to assist you in making direct assessments of current policies and their effects on the country and its citizens before developing practical solutions to a variety of national problems that are too numerous to list here.

It won’t be simple for a Nigerian president to stay away from domestic ethnic, tribal, and religious politics, but as an African-centered psychologist who has experience with the operation of the democratic systems of the United States and Europe, I am appealing with you to actively participate in cross-regional politics. In short, Mr. President, what I’m saying is that we shouldn’t continue to center positions of national responsibility around a single ethnic group because it is counterproductive. Improve both Nigerians’ and foreigners’ awareness of the Nigerian situation and let the results of your policies benefit the country and Nigerians everywhere.

I think it’s fair to say, Mr. President, that all these pressing issues, such as those involving the economy, security, and the criminal justice system, could have an impact on how you manage your administration.

I don’t think Nigerians are continuously concerned with where you are, whether you reside in Abuja, London, Paris, Frankfurt, or my home state of Florida, where I’ve lived since 1982 and occasionally visit Nigeria to offer my knowledge and experiences. They only demand a Tinubu-led administration that places a premium on sensible domestic policy, security, healthcare, education, economic policy, and even sensible politics.

I’m confident in saying that the public deserves more, regardless of how they felt about the government you recently replaced. The Nigerian society has made you the owner of the keys to the nation.

I have faith that you will take action to make sure the new keys you receive enable you to access the serious issues the country is experiencing and use the keys to unlock other doors. The economy will be revitalized if the correct doors are simply opened, giving the general public a way to enhance their quality of life.

With the help of these new keys, you can open a strong economic plan that includes three essential elements, including fiscal restraint, eliminating the budget deficit, maintaining low interest rates, and encouraging private sector investment; investing in people’s scientific and research endeavors, education, and training; and pushing for foreign markets to enable Nigerians to compete on a global scale. Mr. President, free the people of Nigeria from antiquated institutional frameworks.

Mr. President while there has undoubtedly been some progress made in the country regarding nationalism, ingrained structural tribalism and religionism still corrupt public offices, appointments, job opportunities, and even communities. In order to work towards maintaining a stable political/economic system in a multiethnic society, make your administration an example for others by committing to democratic norms through liberalizing our institutions, which will then promote a strong democracy.

Tinubu’s economic philosophy should include upgrading federal institutions to make them more creative and be unafraid to provide local and state governments more power as such is necessary to establish true federalism.

Mr. President, make use of this new key(s) to unlock the doors to a country where meaningful and sound budget would force the federal government to engage in costs that would lead to inefficiency.

In order for the federal government and states to share responsibilities in important areas like law enforcement—which enables states to exercise real control in securing their citizens and communities—prisons or corrections, judiciary, and as part of the Tinubu agenda—as well as amend or repeal standing laws. If your government is to assure effective decision-making, Nigeria cannot continue with the overlapping mandates evident in the multiple duplicated agencies, organizations, structures, and functions.

Mr. President needs to find a means to influence the national assembly to pass bills amending the constitution to permit true federalism. Instead, than spending too much time explaining what true federalism entails, Mr. President, let me just point you to this: https://dailypost.ng/2021/05/26/constitution-review-gov-el-rufai-suggests-devolution-of-powers-to-reduce-burden-on-fg/

Mr. President, allow Nigerians to witness the advantages of moral and responsible employees across the federal government, which many state governments can imitate.

Give the populace the tools they require in order for them to utilize public services like medical emergencies. Encourage and implement measures that will alleviate the load on public education to allow room for further private educational systems, which need to be effectively monitored at the federal and state levels.

The Tinubu-Shettima administration is in an exceptional position to make a difference and usher in significant progress toward the wellness of Nigerians by increasing federal attention to and spending on health, education, and social care projects. States should adopt a similar approach so that, Mr. President, the world will associate your name with a country that exemplifies brave, just, and problem-solving governance.

President Tinubu, I hope you are successful for the sake of this young country, Nigeria, and that you live a long and healthy life.

Share this post