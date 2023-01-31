We ask not for a magician! Not even one that will in one fell swoop turn all our woes into plethora of juicy milky drinks

We ask not for a magician who within one year will make one naira equal to one dollar. That is not the kind of a President we desire.

We ask not for a President who will within four years reduce unemployment to zero level. That will be very magical and we don’t need such a President .

We dont need that kind and brand of a President who will put insecurity to a stop within one year of his tenure. We dont need such. That will be miraculous.

We are challenged, beaten and pained, yes! But we desire and yearn for a better Nigeria but wise enough to know that magic and magician are not the best for any country .

We don’t want a magician! Abrakata abra isn’t deep! It is not sustainable and can’t take anybody into the depth where gold is duged and refined.

We don’t need a President who will turn Nigeria into a Dubia and China within a twinkle, such will be magical of Ali and the Angel fraud. No we don’t need such.

We don’t a President who within one year will tar all the roads, build all the bridges and make Nigeria a poverty free nation. Banu! We dont need such .

We need a President who has a clearer view of the depth of the rot and decay in the system with the capacity to confront them through strong institutions building

We need a President who will be sincere , speaking truth to the realities on ground but poised to give it his best .

We don’t need a magician, a miracle worker, we need a strong institution builder , gradually pluging up all leaking spots.

The President we all desire is one with less baggage , one that will rule with less influence from cronies and political jobbers.

We don’t need a chop I chop president , turning the nation’ resources into a tool to appease and compensate political affiliates.

We don’t need a tribalist, a religious bigot, an ethinic fanatics as a president. Nigeria is big and diverse , we need a unifier, a bridge building who in him there is no discrimination. We need. a Nigerian! A true Nigerian who though may be Igbo , hausa or yoruba but sees all from one lens of humanity .

For those who think we are asking for a magician and and a miracle worker, we can’t ask for such because such does not exist anywhere, except in the fairy tale of Ali and the Angel.

Go pick your PVC and vote wisely

# Jarlath Opara