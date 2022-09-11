The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta and Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Ifeajika, said Nigerians were anxious to sack ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over its failure to provide leadership in the country.

He said that Nigerians were prepared to use the forthcoming 2023 general elections to remove APC at all levels of governance over incompetence and insensitivity in handling the affairs of the nation.

The governor’s spokesman stated this while answering questions on Crown FM Radio, Asaba.

He noted that security was at the lowest ebb in the country as people could no longer travel freely due to insecurity.

He recalled that prior to 2015, insecurity was confined to the North East alone but that the situation had regrettably spread to other parts of the country under APC-led Federal Government’s watch.

“The first responsibility of any government is to protect lives and property and that, we don’t have in this country anymore.

“It ought to be seen that there is security. So, if what they are doing is their best, it means the government lacks capacity to provide citizens security because this their best is not just good enough.

“Nigerians are conscious of the coming elections because they’re in a hurry to remove this government that is tormenting us this way.

“Insecurity is not a threat to the elections. People will come out to vote; insecurity will not be a threat at all because Nigerians are determined to come out and vote and you can see the way people are hungry to register to be able to vote.

“So, the awareness and the consciousness is there. In the previous elections, as volatile as the North East was, elections took place there and votes were returned.

“In other words, no matter the threat of insecurity, people will come out and vote. We will hold elections in this country and it will be successful, results will come and people will go into power and the ruling APC for what they are doing to Nigerians, will be removed by the grace of God.

“Nigerians are very anxious to vote APC out,” he said.

On the ongoing ASUU strike, Ifeajika said Governor Okowa saw tomorrow by upgrading existing institutions to universities to create access for more university education to Deltans.

He said that universities in Delta were up and running because the state government was providing adequately for remuneration of lecturers and other staff in the universities.

He urged the Federal Government to come to Delta to understudy the state on how it was managing its four universities and other higher institutions without any of them going on strike.

On the crisis in the PDP, Ifeajika said that efforts were on to resolve the issues being canvassed by certain stakeholders, adding that the party would approach the campaigns with a united front.

He further said that stakeholders of the party in Delta would join hands with the winner after exhausting all the court processes regarding the party’s candidate for the governorship election in the state.

He slammed Ima Niboro, the spokesman of the APC Governorship Candidate in the state, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, for his uncouth language in describing Speaker Sheriff Oborevwori as the weak link in the governorship poll.

He said Niboro, having served as presidential spokesman and former Managing Director of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), had lost touch with reality and shouldn’t have accepted the job of a spokesman to a failed political party, particularly in Delta where the PDP had entrenched itself over the years.