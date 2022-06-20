Nigerians And Halo Effect Addiction

Thanks to YIAGA Africa and Independent National Electoral Commission for the Mega Concert PVC registration happening from 20th to 25th June in Abuja

It seems to me a saver , giving many opportunities to get registered, cast votes and ensure that their votes count.

As early as 5:30 am today many were already at the Old Parade Ground FCT Abuja, the zeal was guite amazing and the determination to vote in the coming elections expecially the presidential unwaning.

By 8am the crowd was getting bigger and bigger, at about 7:30am when I got to the place my number was 417, within 1 hour it jumped to 1000,

It was an interesting sight seeing Nigerians struggle against all odds to get their PVC , never seen before in the history of the nation.

The time has come! Indeed the time has come!!. Looking at that crowd, the zeal and enthusiasm written on their faces, I could only but think about Isaiah 6:1 “In the year that King Uzziah died, I saw the Lord, high and exalted, seated on a throne; and the train of his robe filled the temple”.

Not sounding hyperbolic, Nigerians have suddenly seen the Lord seated on his throne, but what I couldn’t possibly figure out was who was this Uzzaih that died that opened our eyes? Or who was this Messiah that was born that caused this consciousness among the masses to get involved in the electoral process? This for me is the real change, driven by the masses who would stop at nothing to ensure they own the very process that would birth the next President of the country.

Right inside the Old Parade Ground were not less than 60 INEC machines for new registrations, online and other activities that range from transfer and replacement of PVC.

In batches of 100 we were led into the football field area, made to sit according to ones various needs and challenges.

It was orderly not until Nigerians began to express and depict their Nigerianess of halo effect and shunting syndrome.

I had the opportunity of playing up this halo effect card effortless, rather chose to shelf it , maintaining order, resolved to follow due process.

Two of the INEC officers were known to me, infact one of them came around to address the crowd, made some clarifications and answered some questions. The Nigerianess in me pushed and shoved me to meet him for a piece of that halo effect treatment, when I saw some following him close to his heels and him leading them in . I looked around the very number of people that came before me, who I would shunt and get registered before , I said no to it.

Many could see it from the angle of favor, man know man, fast and smartness, does it matter mentality?etc rather I saw it from a more patriotic angle of corruption, injustice and nepotism, the very ills so hydrated that have kept us in this messy situation we all groan and wriggle in pain about .

Many wouldn’t scruple to play it up and pursue it , not minding who would be disadvantaged by such act.

This is our achilles heels if nothing is changed, we would still be in this circle even if we had God as the President

It comes to me as Hypocricy, detasting something in one breath and in another breath caught in the very web of it.

It got to a point, what was averagely orderly started moving into a free for all, lines were shunted, security and INEC personnel leading their cronies and loved ones in.

At this point I dialed the numbers of those INEC OFFICER I know, sadly they didn’t pick. I was furious and would have vented my displeasure if they had picked.

We can’t get anywhere with this kind of attitude. Favoritism, nepotism, tribalism and halo effect syndrome have been a log in the wheel of our progress . It is the very bull that keeps on bullying and inflicting injuries in the oneness of this country.

This Bull has pushed us away, creating division, disaffection, segregation and victimisation. Why would one amidst sea of heads standing in the sun, for same course, signal one or two to follow one, for halo effect treatment.

What happens to others? They are fools, less Nigerians or less humans?

We have been so disposed to it, so addicted to it, so obsessed about it, even when we can on our own get things done , we would always look for that easy way, shunt, and latch on man know man influence to achieve it.

Why would someone feels he or she could leisurely walk in at anytime and get captured before thousands of people waiting for hours? This in its simplest definition corruption. It kills a system, it kills a nation and it breeds anarchy.

Though I registered without any halo effect aid, I walked out of that place worried for my country, our journey to a new Nigeria we hope for isn’t only about getting our PVC,voting rightly and ensuring that it counts, it goes beyond that, to a more patriotic angle of attitudinal change and renaissance.

The complexity of our problem as Nigerians is one that cannot be solved by mere having a God as the President, it is one that we will collectively get involved each getting resolved and challenged to do the right thing at the right time always.

Our leaders may be our problem but we the masses are more of a problem unto ourselves and progress than our leaders are.

First get the log of shunting, favoritism, halo effect etc attitudes, before pointing the tiny broom in the eyes of our leaders who statistically isn’t up to 1% of the population.

2023 is a year of total character renaissance for all. As we try to vote good leaders, let us try not to be an obstacle to this movement of a new dawn by our crab mentality in all things

All hands must be on deck. Restoring and reseting Nigeria to its initial mode of unity, progress and peace is a collective task. The time is now for Uzzaih is dead.

GO GET YOUR PVC. OF A TRUTH NOT MORE THAN 50% Of NIGERIANS HAVE THEIR PVC. THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE THAT VOTE PEOPLE INTO LEADERSHIP PREVIOUSLY DO NOT REPRESENT OUR COLLECTIVE WILL . THE TIME IS NOW! THE CHANGE WE DESIRE BEGINS WITH YOU, ME AND US.

#Jarlath Opara