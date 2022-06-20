Tuesday, June 21, 2022
The Menace Called Civil Servants

Nigerians And Halo Effect Addiction

Jarlath Opara

Jarlath Opara

Thanks to YIAGA Africa and Independent National Electoral  Commission for the Mega Concert PVC registration happening from 20th  to 25th June  in Abuja

It seems to me a saver , giving  many   opportunities to get registered, cast votes and ensure  that  their votes count.

As early as 5:30 am today many  were already  at the Old Parade Ground FCT Abuja, the zeal  was guite  amazing and the determination to vote  in the coming  elections expecially the presidential unwaning.

By 8am the  crowd was getting  bigger and bigger,  at  about 7:30am when I got  to the place  my number  was 417, within 1 hour  it jumped  to 1000,

It was an interesting  sight seeing  Nigerians struggle against all odds to get their PVC , never  seen  before  in the history  of the nation.

The time  has come! Indeed the time  has come!!. Looking  at that crowd, the zeal and enthusiasm written on their  faces, I could  only  but  think about  Isaiah 6:1 “In the year that King Uzziah died, I saw the Lord, high and exalted, seated on a throne; and the train of his robe filled the temple”.

Not  sounding  hyperbolic,  Nigerians have suddenly seen  the Lord  seated on his throne, but  what I couldn’t possibly figure out was who  was this  Uzzaih that  died that opened  our  eyes? Or who  was this  Messiah that was born  that  caused  this consciousness among  the masses to  get involved in the electoral process? This for me is the real change, driven by the masses who would stop at nothing to ensure they own the very process that would birth the next  President of the country.

Right inside the Old Parade Ground were  not  less than  60 INEC machines for new registrations, online  and other  activities that  range from  transfer and replacement of PVC.

In batches of 100 we were  led into  the  football field area, made to sit according to  ones various needs and challenges.

It was orderly not until Nigerians began to express and depict their  Nigerianess of halo effect and shunting  syndrome.

I had  the opportunity of playing  up this  halo  effect card effortless, rather  chose  to shelf it , maintaining  order,  resolved  to follow  due process.

Two of the INEC officers were  known  to me, infact one  of them  came  around  to address  the crowd, made  some  clarifications and answered  some  questions.  The Nigerianess  in me pushed  and shoved me to meet him for a piece of that halo effect  treatment,  when  I saw some following him close  to his heels and him leading them in .  I looked around  the very  number of people  that   came before me,  who  I would shunt and get registered  before ,  I said  no to it.

Many  could  see it from  the angle  of favor,  man know man,  fast and smartness, does it matter  mentality?etc rather I saw it from  a more  patriotic  angle  of corruption, injustice and nepotism,  the very  ills so hydrated  that  have  kept  us in this messy  situation we all groan and wriggle in pain about  .

Many  wouldn’t scruple  to play it up and pursue it , not  minding  who would be disadvantaged by such act.

This  is our achilles heels  if nothing  is changed,  we would still be in this circle even  if we had God  as the President

It comes  to me as Hypocricy,  detasting something in one  breath and in another  breath  caught in the very  web of it.

It got to a point,  what  was averagely orderly  started  moving into  a free  for all, lines  were  shunted, security and INEC  personnel leading  their  cronies and loved ones  in.

At this  point  I dialed the numbers of those  INEC OFFICER I know,  sadly they didn’t  pick.  I was  furious and  would  have vented my displeasure if they had picked.

We can’t  get anywhere with  this  kind  of attitude.  Favoritism, nepotism, tribalism and halo effect syndrome  have been  a log in the wheel  of our  progress . It is the very  bull that  keeps  on bullying  and  inflicting injuries  in the oneness  of this  country.

This  Bull  has  pushed us away,  creating division, disaffection, segregation and victimisation.  Why would one amidst  sea of heads standing  in the sun, for same course, signal one or two  to follow  one, for halo effect  treatment.

What  happens to others? They  are fools, less  Nigerians or less  humans?

We have  been  so disposed to it, so addicted  to it, so obsessed about it, even  when  we can  on our own get things done , we would always  look for that  easy way, shunt, and latch on man know man influence to achieve it.

Why  would someone feels he or she could  leisurely walk in at anytime and get  captured before   thousands of people  waiting  for hours? This  in its simplest definition corruption. It kills  a system,  it kills a nation and it breeds anarchy.

Though  I registered without any  halo effect  aid, I walked out of that  place worried for my country, our  journey  to a new  Nigeria we hope for isn’t only  about  getting our PVC,voting  rightly and ensuring that it counts,  it goes  beyond that, to a more  patriotic angle of attitudinal change and renaissance.

The complexity of our  problem as Nigerians is one  that cannot  be solved by mere  having a God as the President, it is one  that we will collectively get involved each  getting  resolved and challenged to do the right  thing  at the right  time  always.

Our leaders may be our  problem but we the  masses  are  more  of a  problem unto ourselves and progress  than  our leaders are.

First get the log of shunting,   favoritism, halo effect etc attitudes, before  pointing the tiny  broom in the eyes of our  leaders who statistically isn’t  up to 1% of the population.

2023 is a year of total character renaissance for all. As we try to vote good leaders, let us try not to be an obstacle to this  movement of a new dawn by our crab mentality in all things

All hands  must  be on deck.   Restoring and reseting Nigeria to its initial mode of unity, progress and peace  is a collective task. The time is now   for Uzzaih is dead.

GO GET YOUR PVC.  OF A TRUTH NOT MORE THAN 50% Of NIGERIANS HAVE THEIR PVC. THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE THAT VOTE PEOPLE INTO LEADERSHIP PREVIOUSLY DO NOT REPRESENT OUR COLLECTIVE WILL . THE TIME IS NOW! THE CHANGE  WE DESIRE BEGINS WITH  YOU, ME AND US.

#Jarlath Opara

  1. Doris I. Ajayi says:
    7 hours ago

    Thank you sir!!

