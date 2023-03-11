The Acting Commander, Benin Zonal Command, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Nkechi Ude has charged youths to shun economic and financial crimes.

She stated this during a sensitization programme on the danger of engaging in cybercrimes, organised by the Africa Network for Environment and Environment Justice ANEEJ, a non-governmental organisation.

Represented by Williams Oseghale, Head, Public Affairs Department, Ude urged the youths to channel their energy and talent into creative and productive ventures rather than engaging in criminal activities.

She urged the youth to resist the temptations and pressure from their peers to engage in internet fraud as the consequences were grave.

“Internet fraud is a serious crime. Engaging in it can easily lead you to jail and truncate your future. It is evil and it is not a sustainable way of life. There is no short cut to success. We encourage you to channel your energy into learning a skill or vocation that will give you a better tomorrow.”

Speaking earlier, Sandra Eguagie, state coordinator Brighter Future Project, stated that the aim of the programme was to reduce the rate of cybercrime in Benin City and expose the youths to opportunities that exist outside of organised crimes.

31 total views, 31 views today