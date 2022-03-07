Nigerian Youths Are On The Verge Of Taking Over Power In 2023

First published 14/11/2020.

Reposted 07/03/2022 with substantial updates.

Recent events have yet again, established the fact that Nigerian youths are on the verge of taking over power at centre in the 2023 elections.

It is no longer a matter of IF but WHEN the great Nigerian youths will take over power in Nigeria

More than anything else, the frustration of Nigerians over the last 23 years with the way the tired old generation has steered the ship of the nation to this abysmal situation has underscored the fact that Nigeria needs a new crop of young and vibrant leaders.

It is not a matter for debate that the current crop of analog conventional politicians CANNOT change Nigeria or take the country to the destination we all want it to be.

The old generation have had their time. Some of them have paid their dues but it now time for them to give way to the young generation.

One cannot have his time and that of others.

A good actor leaves the stage when the ovation is loudest.

The good people of Nigeria are saying in unison THANK YOU but IT IS TIME FOR THE OLD GENERATION TO STEP ASIDE AND GIVE WAY TO THE YOUNG GENERATION who are ready to bring in new digital ideas to create the NEW NIGERIA of our dreams.

Without doubt, Nigeria is not what we want it be. Our dear country is on its knees from 1999 to date. Pervasive insecurity, alarming poverty, grinding joblessness, prolonged ASUU strikes, decayed educational system, an economy that imports everything and produces nothing except oil, non-existing health care system and dilapidated infrastructure are some of the grand failures in the last 22 years of our nationhood.

The 2023 elections present the best opportunity yet for the good people of Nigeria to vote out these current politicians some of whose medical, phiysical and mental capacities are suspects. Let’s retire them in 2023 and turn the page on bad governance

You cannot do the same thing over and over and expect a different result. For as long as we continue to recycle these worn-out leaders who should really belong to the past, for so long shall the current obnoxious system in Nigeria continue to thrive.

In a democratic dispensation, the only way to change government is through the ballot box.

Violence is not an option but the ballot box is.

Government can only be charged through constitutional democracy based on the consent of the people.

Nigerians are tired of this journey to nowhere.

Something has to give way for change to happen.

The old generation needs to give way to the new generation for change to happen in Nigeria.

The frustrations exhibited by the great Nigerian youths and other good spirited Nigerians over the years will not go away unless and until the current status quo is replaced with NEW LEADERS with NEW IDEAS that will translate to jobs, economic prosperity and guaranteed security of lives and property.

It is fair to say that job creation is the common denominator in the search for solutions to the myriad of challenges facing the country today. Job creation will lead to economic prosperity, fully engaged youths in productive activities and by implication, better security for our dear nation.

The great Nigerian youths must shun violence but should employ every available LEGAL means to rescue this country from the stranglehold of beneficial politicians who have no genuine interest to build a better nation despite the enormous resources at their disposal. The great Nigerian youths are not hoodlums. Violence and destruction helps none. We cannot destroy our own national assets for any reason. Any hoodlum who goes about killing people and destroying property under any guise is not part of the great Nigerian youths. This we saw during the celebrated #EndSars protest in 2020 which started peacefully but was hijacked by hoodlums who went about killing people including security agents who take risks to defend us. These misguided hoodlums destroyed property including our national assets during #EndSars. They do not represent us.

If anything, the #EndSars protest was a wake up call to our dear country that the youths are tired of joblessness, hopelessness, unemployment and poverty. Many youths have graduated from the university and other tertiary institutions for upwards of 10 years and walking the streets daily without jobs. Some of these frustrated Nigerian youths are prone and susceptible to anger and crime.

The youths are saying loud and clear that it is not right for ASUU to go on perpetual ‘salary increase-inspired strikes covered under the guise of ‘fighting for increased University funding.

ASUU should consider the children of the poor masses who are the ultimate victims of these unnecessary strikes for salary increase.

REDUCE SALARY AND ALLOWANCES OF SENATORS AND MEMBERS HoR

Nigerian youths are saying that it is not justifiable for a senator to take millions of Naira per month when minimum wage for federal civil servants is less than N30,000. The salary of a senator, members HoR and other politicians should be reduced while the salaries of ordinary civil sevanys should be increased.

Senators should be placed on salary scale of grade level 17 equivalent of a director while members House of Representatives should be on grade level 16 equivalent of a deputy director.

Obviously, Nigeria needs a UNICAMERAL legislature. The federal government should close the senate and maintain only the House of Representatives with TWO representatives per state. Use the savings from the downsizing of the National Assembly to industrialise Nigeria, create a sustainable health care system and implement a skills acquisition programme to create jobs for Nigerian youths. The current bicameral legislature – senate and House of Representatives cannot be justified by the current level of poverty in our dear country.

The Lagos state government was spot-on when it announced the scrapping of the illegal and obnoxious pension payments, free houses and cars for former governors and their deputies. These are the issues the great Nigerian youths are talking about. It is good that some answers are being provided.

Other states should follow the footsteps of Lagos and scrap the illegal laws that gave pensions, free houses and cars to former governors.

What is stopping the federal government from reducing the jumbo and humongous salary of senators and members HoR and increasing the salary of lower levels 10 and below in the civil service? Of course, the principle of separation of powers in sections 4, 5 and 6 of the 1999 constitution (as altered) does not give a blank cheque to senators to fix a jumbo salary for themselves.

The revenue mobilisation, allocation and fiscal commission (RMAFC) needs to urgently step in and drastically review the salaries and allowances of senators and members, House of Representatives. How can a senator take millions of Naira monthly when their constituents sleep with empty stomach? How can there be peace under these circumstances?

ONLY THE YOUNG GENERATION CAN BRING GENUINE CHANGE TO NIGERIA.

A critical look at Nigeria’s journey from 1999 to date will reveal that at the beginning in 1999, we had civilian governments that do not even speak about ‘CHANGE’.

Past governments from 1999 have never spoken to Nigerians about CHANGE. At best they only talked about maintaining the obnoxious status quo that has brought Nigeria to its knees.

In 2015, the current administration started to speak about CHANGE-a good departure from the past at least- but the CHANGE never came up till this moment. There were no methods, models, political will or institutions to bring about the change they were talking about. As a matter of fact, some top government officials in the current administration allegedly used the CHANGE mantra to help themselves and lay their hands on state resources meant for the masses. The zeal that the current government came with seems to have been subdued by the alleged penchant to make illegal money exhibited by some top officials in this administration.

So, it is fair to say that we have progressed since 1999 but still far away from our destination. The minimal progress cannot be justified by the huge resources expended so far.

That progress will eventually translate into the taking over of government by the young generation in the 2023 elections and beyond.

Nigeria’s political journey pre-2023 and post-2023 can be summarised as follows:

1999-2015: CHANGE not on the card. No political will to change Nigeria. Motion without movement.

2015 -2023: CHANGE on the card but NO political will to bring about change. Movement without motion.

2023 going forward (when the young generation take over): CHANGE on the card. Clear political will to change Nigeria. Motion and movement to the desired destination of jobs, economic prosperity and national security

NIGERIA NEEDS A DIGITAL PRESIDENT IN 2023.

Almost every group in Nigeria has been tested with the task of leading the country except the youths and the young generation. 2023 is the right time for the mantle of leadership to be handed over to the Nigerian youths. The youths and young generation have new ideas to create the NEW NIGERIA of our dreams.

At best what we have seen in Nigeria in the last 21 years of democracy is an attempt by political office holders to ‘maintain the status quo. The same status quo that brought the nation to its current state of despair.

Insecurity has now worsened the pre-2015 status quo. Criminals use mobile phones to kidnap innocent citizens and they are not tracked using digital technology.

Certainly, things are not right in Nigeria, not even close when:

Farmers in Borno, Katsina and Zamfara cannot go to farms for fear of terrorists and kidnappers.

One cannot travel by road from Ibadan to Akure without placing your hand on your chest for fear of being kidnappers until you reach your destination.

The 2023 elections should birth a new crop of leaders for the nation. Indeed, Nigeria needs a new crop of leaders that can employ a mix of youthful exuberance and patriotism to ensure that the system works for everyone not only those in government.

For as long as a select few -less than 5% of the population- continue to corner the enormous resources of the country to themselves, for so long that peace will continue to elude our dear nation.

Nigeria must create wealth and ensure that the wealth reaches EVERYBODY including the unborn child.

The system in Nigeria is designed to CONSUME rather than CREATE wealth. Nigeria must implement policies that will create rather than consume wealth.

Nigeria needs a NEW CONSTITUTION that will institute certain fundamental changes and ensure that the enormous wealth of the nation reaches every citizen.

Our dear country needs a DIGITAL PRESIDENT in 2023 to bring new digital ideas and take Nigeria to the dream destination of economic prosperity and peaceful coexistence.

The world is moving so fast in information and communications technology (ICT), our dear country Nigeria cannot afford to be left behind.

NOT-TOO-YOUNG-TO-RUN ACT

Perhaps the most potent booster and tonic to youth participation in politics in Nigeria is the extremely popular not-too-young-to-run law. The NTYTR bill was transmitted to President Buhari in April 2018 which he signed the following month May 2018. The prompt accent and dispatch of the NTYTR bill by Mr President is a clear indication of his support and encouragement for the young generation to actively participate in politics with a view to making their marks. One recalls Mr President’s rather humorous remark during the sign-in ceremony of the bill on 31st May 2018 when he told Nigerian youths ‘You can aspire for President but please postpone your campaign till after the 2019 election.”

This remark is in obvious reference to President Buhari’s plans at the time to seek re-election in the 2019 elections which he won. The light remark and signing of the bill are clear indications that Mr President is NOT averse to Nigerian youths taking over power in 2023 but as he always says, they must work hard for it.

Indeed, Nigerian youths are ready to work hard and earn political power in Nigeria in the 2023 elections and beyond.

The NTYTR act is all about lowering the age-ladder to enable Nigerian youths and young people contest for elections. The NTYTR law is an alteration of sections 65,106,131 and 177 of the 1999 constitution which specifies the age limits for contest into certain elective offices in the country.

By the NTYTR act, the age limit to contest for the Presidency was lowered from 40 to 35, Governor from 35 to 30, senator from 35 to 30, House of Representatives from 30 to 25 and state house of assembly from 30 to 25. The age ladder is now lowered for the youths to contest elections in Nigeria.

Indeed, the NTYTR law has inspired many young Nigerians into seeking for elective offices in the 2019 elections and the coming 2023 elections. The law has also inspired some of our governors into appointing youths in their cabinets. Cross Rivers state Governor His excellency Ben Ayade deserves a mention in this regard having appointed several young and vibrant professionals in their 30s such as Dr Betta Edu, Asuquo Ekpeyong, Asu Okang etc. Oyo state Governor Seyi Makinde also deserves accolades for appointing Asiwaju Seun Fakorode who at 27 years old, entered history books as Nigeria’s youngest commissioner ever.

Governor Nasir ElRufai is implementing a youth-friendly policy in Kaduna state with the appointment of several young men into his cabinet including his chief of staff, Mohammed Sani Abdullahi, MD of KADSTEP Muhammad Hafiz Bayero, MD of KADIRS Dr Zaid Abubakar and several other young men and women in their 30s. Several state governors across the country have done extremely well by appointing young people in their government.

AMNESTY FOR KIDNAPPERS AND OTHER CRIMINALS IS A RUSE. IT CANNOT WORK.

People are being killed almost on daily basis by kidnappers in Borno, Zamfara, katsina and state governors not knowing what to do, have resorted to a so-called ‘amnesty programme’

Some pertinent questions in this regard:

How could anyone think that giving a criminal terrorist and kidnapper money will make them drop their guns and stop their criminality? What is the federal and state government’s model and strategy to stop these killings?

Instead of confronting the problem head-on, enacting and enforcing new legislation, some state governors are ‘negotiating’ with the terrorist Fulani kidnappers. The federal government is staging graduation ceremony for Boko haram terrorists, begging them to drop their guns. This is ridiculous!

The governors of the states hard-hit by banditry and kidnapping viz Zamfara, Katsina etc should borrow courage and a leaf from the focused and exemplary Governor Zulum of Borno state who stood against Boko haram terrorists in his state.

Considering the fact that the best strategy some governors have adopted in dealing with the criminal kidnappers is ‘amnesty’ it is fair to say that ‘WE ARE ALL IN TROUBLE.

Yes, we are ALL in trouble if our governors are afraid to stand up and apply the big stick against the kidnappers but instead, chose to apply a half-thought, sloppy and cavalier ‘amnesty’ approach against the kidnappers.

Recent reports have it that farmers in katsina and Zamfara states pay as much as N77 million to kidnappers as tax before they can go to their farms.

Farmers in Northern Nigeria have to negotiate with the kidnappers before they can plant and/or harvest their crops. Food insecurity is setting in. God help us

Indeed, WE ARE ALL IN TROUBLE if:

Farmers cannot go to farms for fear of being kidnapped.

Our state governors are subdued by kidnappers forcing these governors on their knees to ‘beg’ them?

The best way to deal with criminal kidnappers and terrorists is full force based on tenets of the law. Even if the government will negotiate, it will be after our security forces have decimated and broken the back of the terrorists and kidnappers then the criminals will come and beg the government for amnesty.

The first step towards tackling the scourge of kidnapping is proper legislation. The federal government must enact the right laws against these criminals which should be implemented within the shortest possible time. A kidnappers or terrorist should be sentenced within a week. The acts of terrorism and kidnapping are not bailable. Why are kidnappers being offered bail by our security agents?

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT CENTRES (CDC).

The way to go is to create community development centres (CDC) at the ward levels and send part of the revenue allocation from the federation account to the CDC. This calls for a review of the revenue allocation formula. For a more people-oriented and grassroots development agenda, the current revenue allocation which gives so much money to the centre (51%) should be reviewed as follows:

Federal government: 30%

State government: 10%

Local government. : 20%

Community Devt Centres (CDC): 40%.

To achieve the above sharing formula, the federal government must shed its weight. The current wage bill of the federal and state governments is too high hence the civil service should be trimmed to an affordable size for efficiency and effectiveness.

The salaries and allowance of top government officials in the executive, legislature and the judiciary must be cut down in the spirit of justice and fairness.

POLICE REFORMS.

MERGE NSCDC AND FRSC WITH THE NIGERIAN POLICE.

There is no emphasising the fact that the earlier the federal government embarks on a surgical operation and strategic reforms of the Nigeria police, the better. More funding for the police force. Federal road safety commission (FRSC) and national security and civil defence Corps (NSCDC) should be merged with Nigeria police to obtain the required ratio protection ratio in line with international standards and to secure the country.

The current total number of 370,000 policemen in Nigeria is grossly inadequate to secure the country. It is incomprehensible that a Governor, minister,senator or any average government official could have as many as 10 policemen attacked to them while there are no policemen in our rural areas to defend ordinary citizens.

The government should withdraw all policemen attached to governors, ministers, public office holders and private citizens. Any government official who needs a convoy of security guards should hire PRIVATE SECURITY guards and pay for it.

Training and re-training, better conditions of service including increased salaries and allowances will go a long way in bringing the needed reorientation amongst our police men and women.

IT IS POSSIBLE

YES Nigerian youths can WIN the Presidency in the 2023 elections.

Why not? About 65% of registered voters are youths and young people.

In fighting for power and building the NEW NIGERIA of our dreams, Nigerian youths should be TOTALLY UNITED. There should not be Hausa, Yoruba, Igbo, Efik, Kanuri, Fulani, Urhobo or any ethnic lineage. There should not be a north or a south but only ONE NIGERIA. Nigerian youths must stand up, work hard and take over power in 2023.

Indeed, we cannot pass this country in its present sorry state to our children, grand children and generations yet unborn.