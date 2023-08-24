Nigerian women lose 38 future husbands to prison

Operatives of the Port Harcourt Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested 38 suspected internet fraudsters.

In a statement yesterday, the commission said they were arrested on August 21, 2023 in a sting operation at Ogbogoro and Aluu Road, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The suspects are: Marvelous Obuah, John Don Precious, Batholomen Ifeanyi, Onyenaturuchi Akuma Chima, Maxwell Goodluck, Joseph Emmanuel, Godwin Emmanuel, Kelechi Ukaegbu, Kelly Taribo Bruce, David Onyedikachi Eluwa, Chukwu Anokwute, Christian Othuke, John Iheme, Obenushe Blessed, Eruchi Oshu Godswill, Emmanuel Goodluck, Nnaemaeka Chinedu and Prosper Emmanuel.

Others include Daniel Ogumba, Ikem Onyeka, Delight Godwin, Obed Martins, Chidebere Cyril, Augustine Obayi, Akpodiete Gift Oghenekevwe, Ikposi Kamte, Chidozie Augustine Iwuchukwu, Luscious Jack, Exekiel George Richard, John Godwin, Emmanuel John, Ernest Naagban, Dominic Ikem, Chimzi Wobo Upchurch, Michael Chikwadi, Omiete Ibama and Leonard Sowu Kaiser Jackreece.

Items recovered from them include different brands of phones and laptops, a Lexus EX 350, Lexus 350, three Toyota Corolla, two Toyota Camry, a Mercedes Benz GLK and the N253, 700.00 cash

They will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded, the commission said.