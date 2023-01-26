The management of the Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa State has appealed to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to partner with it in developing and deepening the teaching and learning of cyber security in the institution.

This appeal was made in Abuja on Wednesday by the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Abdulkarim Sabo Mohammed while on a Courtesy Visit to the Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa at the Corporate Headquarters of the Commission.

Mohammed commended the EFCC for its advancing pace in tackling internet- related crimes.

He disclosed that his university is running courses in Cyber Crime and Criminology ” in order to produce graduates that have knowledge in crime prevention and law enforcement issues”.

“We recognize that cybercrime is one of the most potent crimes in Nigeria and we have developed a rich curriculum to equip our students with requisite knowledge in that area. Our challenge in this respect is getting the partnership and help of the EFCC in establishing and equipping a forensic laboratory for the training of our students”, he said.

The Vice Chancellor stated that the lack of a forensic laboratory has hindered effective teaching and sought the assistance of the EFCC to bridge the gap.

“Most of the courses on ground in the University are related to the works of the EFCC. We need help to get the facilities that would strengthen the teaching of the courses”, he said.

Responding, Bawa appreciated the efforts of the University in developing and running courses on cyber security. According to him, corruption is a bane to the development of Nigeria and every effort being made by individuals and institutions to develop strength in tackling the menace should be encouraged.

“We are happy that the University is championing such a cause and we will support and partner with it”, he said.

He, however, pointed out that since the EFCC is not a revenue-generating Commission, there may be little support it could offer in meeting the need of a laboratory for the University. “We don’t generate revenues and may not be able to offer much in the area of corporate social responsibility, but we will use our goodwill to seek assistance for the University”, he said.