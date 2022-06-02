Nigerian Superstars, Wizkid ,Tems, and Fireboy get Nominated for BET Award 2022

On Monday, June 1, nominees for the 2022 BET Awards were announced with Doja Cat leading the pack with six nominations.

This year’s Black Entertainment Television (BET) awards show is focused on celebrating creative expression and Black excellence across music, TV, film, and sports.

Airing live on Sunday, June 26, 2022, the show will be hosted live by the award-winning actor, writer, director, producer, and philanthropist Taraji P. Henson, on BET at 8 pm ET/ PT from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Nigerian superstars like Tems, Wizkid, and Fireboy DML were also nominated. Wizkid’s “Essence” remix featuring Justin Bieber earned Tems nominations for Best New Artist, Best International Act, and Best Collaboration. He received nominations for Best Collaboration as well as Best Male R&B/Pop Artist, while Fireboy DML received nominations for Best International Act.

Other music nominees at this year’s BET awards include Giannis Antetokounmpo, Fally Ipupa, Alicia Keys, Damson Idris, Issa Rae, Chlöe, Givēon, Marsai Martin, Regina King and Will Smith.

Here are the nominees for the 2022 BET Awards:

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Chlöe

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Mary J. Blige

Summer Walker

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Blxst

Chris Brown

Givēon

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd

Wizkid

Yung Bleu

Best Group

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Chlöe X Halle

City Girls

Lil Baby & Lil Durk

Migos

Young Dolph & Key Glock

Best Collaboration

Essence

Wizkid Feat. Justin Bieber & Tems

Every Chance I Get

DJ Khaled Feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk

Family Ties

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar

Kiss Me More

Doja Cat Feat. Sza

Way 2 Sexy

Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug

Whole Lotta Money (Remix)

Bia Feat. Nicki Minaj

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

Drake

Future

Cole

Jack Harlow

Kanye West

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Video of the Year

Family Ties

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar

Have Mercy

ChlöeKiss Me More

Doja Cat Feat. Sza

Pressure

Ari Lennox

Smokin Out The Window

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

Way 2 Sexy

Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug

Video Director of the Year

Anderson .Paak aka Director .Paak

Benny Boom

Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch

Director X

Hype Williams

Missy Elliott

Best New Artist

Baby Keem

Benny the Butcher

Latto

Muni Long

Tems

Yung Bleu

Album of the Year

An Evening With Silk Sonic

Bruno Mars, Anderson.Paak, Silk Sonic

Back Of My Mind

H.E.R.

Call Me If You Get Lost

Tyler, The Creator

Certified Lover Boy

Drake

Donda

Kanye West

Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe

Jazmine Sullivan

Planet Her

Doja Cat

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

All in Your Hands

Marvin Sapp

Come to Life

Kanye West

Grace

Kelly Price

Hallelujah

Fred Hammond

Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)

H.E.R. & Tauren Wells

Jireh

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music

We Win

Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin

BET Her

Best Of Me (Originals)

Alicia Keys

Good Morning Gorgeous

Mary J. Blige

Have Mercy

Chlöe

Pressure

Ari Lennox

Roster

Jazmine Sullivan

Unloyal

Summer Walker & Ari Lennox

Woman

Doja Cat

Best International Act

Dave (UK)

Dinos (France)

Fally Ipupa (DRC)

Fireboy Dml (Nigeria)

Little Simz (UK)

Ludmilla (Brazil)

Major League Djz (South Africa)

Tayc (France)

Tems (Nigeria)

Best Movie

Candyman

King Richard

Respect

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Summer of Soul

The Harder They Fall

Best Actor

Adrian Holmes

Bel-Air

Anthony Anderson

Black-Ish

Damson Idris

Snowfall

Denzel Washington

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Forest Whitaker

Respect/Godfather of Harlem

Jabari Banks

Bel-Air

Sterling K. Brown

This Is Us

Will Smith

King Richard

Best Actress

Aunjanue Ellis

King Richard

Coco Jones

Bel-Air

Issa Rae

Insecure

Jennifer Hudson

Respect

Mary J. Blige

Power Book II: Ghost

Queen Latifah

The Equalizer

Quinta Brunson

Abbott Elementary

Regina King

The Harder They Fall

Zendaya

Euphoria/Spider-Man: No Way Home

Youngstars Award

Akira Akbar

Demi Singleton

Marsai Martin

Miles Brown

Saniyya Sidney

Storm Reid

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Brittney Griner

Candace Parker

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Sha’carri Richardson

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year Award

Aaron Donald

Bubba Wallace

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Ja Morant

Lebron James

Stephen Curry