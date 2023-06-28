Path The News Chronicle » News » Crime » Nigerian student Ifeanyichukwu Oseke stabbed to death in Canada

Nigerian student Ifeanyichukwu Oseke stabbed to death in Canada

Augustina John June 28, 2023

A Nigerian student simply identified as Ifeanyichukwu Oseke was stabbed to death Sunday night during a brawl in a square in Scarborough, Canada.

The sad incident took place shortly after 7pm in the Brimley Road and Eglinton Avenue East neighborhoods, Toronto Police said.

According to the Toronto police service Duty Inspector Jeff Bangild:

“Information was received that two individuals had been fighting in the plaza. One of them had some serious injuries that required an emergency run to a local hospital,”

Unfortunately, one person has succumbed to their injuries. The victim in this matter has not yet been identified as the investigation is ongoing.”

CP24 reported that Ifeanyichukwu Oseke died on the way to the hospital and the case is now being treated as a homicide.

Police also said the suspect was seen fleeing the area with another person, but details were not released.

Investigators are seeking testifiers to speak up, because the square was busy at the time of the shooting.

It was very populated at the time and we understand there was a number of people that actually had seen this event,” Police added that they speculated that this was an isolated incident and did not pose a public safety hazard.

When Asked about the weapon used in the stabbing, police said it appeared to be some kind of “cold weapon”.

Police are urging local business owners to review security footage in the morning for clues that could help investigate the murder.

Police said the suspect, who will remain anonymous, has medium-length dark hair and was wearing a light-colored tank top, pants and shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police or the Criminal Investigation Service anonymously.

May his soul rest in peace.

