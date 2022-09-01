Super Eagles forward Sadiq Umar joins Real Sociedad from Almeria. Umar is expected to replace Alexander Isak who departed the club days ago to join English outfit Newcastle United. According to Almeria, the 25-year-old after the agreement between the parties passed the medical examination and signed his new contract.

Sadiq Umar has enjoyed terrific seasons with UD Almeria since joining the club from Partizan Belgrade. He was pivotal and significant during the club’s quest for promotion into La Liga top flight league last season, scoring 19 goals with 12 assists.

The centre-forward scored 43 goals in his 84 appearances in Almeria’s colours. He made 19 assists in that period.

The website of UD Almeria said:

“Sadiq Umar, the striker for UD Almería, has been transferred to Real Sociedad de San Sebastián, and as of this Thursday, he has already joined the San Sebastián discipline. In fact, in the morning he travelled by private plane, underwent the corresponding medical tests and signed his new contract.

Sadiq has been a player of great importance for UD Almería; not in vain in the two seasons that he has dressed as a rojiblanco, he was the top scorer. In the 2020-2021 financial year, he scored 22 goals (20 in the League and 2 in the Cup), and in 2021-2022, 19 (18 and 1) in addition to 12 assists. In the current campaign, in the First Division, he had scored two goals in three games after scoring in Elche and against Sevilla FC.”

“UD Almería appreciates the professionalism and commitment to the club that Sadiq has always had, and wishes him all the luck in his new professional career.”