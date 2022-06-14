Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Nigerian striker Akeem Omolade found dead in a car in Italy

Oladimeji Adeoye

Akeem Oluwashegun Omolade, 39, was born in Kaduna on 4 March 1983. He was found dead in a Peugeot car in Palermo, Italy yesterday, Italian police confirmed. He played for 13 different clubs but never made over 35 league appearances for all of those clubs. Furthermore, he has no record appearances for the Super Eagles at any level.

Omolade arrived in Italy at the age of 17, joining Treviso, with whom he made his professional debut in the Serie B league. He subsequently joined Torino, with whom he made his Serie A debut.

Following his departure from Torino, he went on to play a career in the lower leagues of Italian football.

In 2011, he moved to Sicily to join Mazara. In 2012, he played for Ribera 1954 in the Serie A before returning to Mazara in 2013.

In 2014, he went down even further, joining Marsala-based Promozione club Borgata Terranova. He died on 13 June 2022, at the age of 39.

Torino President reacting to his demise said:

“President Urbano Cairo and all of Torino Football Club sincerely share in the Omolade family’s grief at the passing of our former player Akeem Omolade.

“Signed from Treviso, he first played in our youth side and then for the first team, making his Serie A debut against Inter Milan on February 2, 2003.

“The entire Torino family sends its deepest sympathies to his loved ones, his parents, and his many friends.”

Omolade figured in the fight against racism during his time with Treviso after being targeted by a group of the club’s Ultras.

