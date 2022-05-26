Nigerian Singer Reekado Banks, Speaks on Retiring from music, shares next line of profession

Nigerian singer, Ayoleyi Hanniel Solomon, Popularly known as Reekado Banks, has spoken about his retirement plan from the music industry.

The Ex-Mavin records signee caused a lot of stir on social media after he shared his life plans on Twitter. The 28-year-old singer appears to have mapped out his life and has given himself 10 more years in the music industry while concluding that he will be hanging his music boots at the age of 38.

He however, shared that after his retirement, he will commence his journey into the culinary world, he apparently wants to become a chef.

The singer who appeared to be in a melancholy mood also talked about his music outliving him. He added that after he is gone, hopefully at the age of 80, his song Ozumba Mbadiwe will remain.