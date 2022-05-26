Friday, May 27, 2022
Advertisement
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
Nigerian Singer Reekado Banks, Speaks on Retiring from music, shares next line of profession

Nigerian Singer Reekado Banks, Speaks on Retiring from music, shares next line of profession

Jennifer Eziuloh

Jennifer Eziuloh

Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Nigerian singer, Ayoleyi Hanniel Solomon, Popularly known as Reekado Banks, has spoken about his retirement plan from the music industry.

The Ex-Mavin records signee caused a lot of stir on social media after he shared his life plans on Twitter. The 28-year-old singer appears to have mapped out his life and has given himself 10 more years in the music industry while concluding that he will be hanging his music boots at the age of 38.

He however, shared that after his retirement, he will commence his journey into the culinary world, he apparently wants to become a chef.

The singer who appeared to be in a melancholy mood also talked about his music outliving him. He added that after he is gone, hopefully at the age of 80, his song Ozumba Mbadiwe will remain.

Our motto is: ‘We stand for the truth, irrespective of who tells it’. Driven by this philosophy, our aim has been to create a platform where every voice, every narrative – provided they are decently expressed –  is allowed expression. Our belief is that by promoting unfettered competition of ideas, the truth will eventually emerge. Obviously, doing this while resisting any temptation to be captured by any special interest or tendency makes survival as an online newspaper more challenging. This is why we will appreciate any support from our readers:

Bank details:

Account Name: The News Chronicle
Bank: UBA
Account No.: 1022603956 (Naira)

Domiciliary Account  – dollar-denominated:
Bank:  UBA
Account Number: 3002835294 ($)

Please email details of your bank transfer to: publisher@thenews-chronicle.com or send them by WhatsApp to: 07058078841

Professor Jideofor Adibe

Publisher

Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us For More

Follow Us

Related Posts

Load More
ADVERTISEMENT

What's New?

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended