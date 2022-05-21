Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Shifts Resumption Of Abuja-Kaduna Train Services

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) on Thursday announced a shift in the earlier scheduled date for resumption of Abuja-Kaduna Train services (AKTS).

The NRC had suspended operations along the route, since the attack on 28 March 2022, on an Abuja – Kaduna train in Katari, Kaduna State, Nigeria.

It had earlier issued a release proposing to resume operations this week.

However, the NRC Deputy Director, Public Relations, Yakub Mahmood who spoke in a statement on Thursday, announced a shift to a later date.

The statement read: “Sequel to our earlier Press Release No. 10 dated 16th May 2022, the General Public is kindly invited to note the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) is announcing a shift in the resumption date for Abuja Kaduna Train services (AKTS).

“The Corporation apologizes for the delays in the resumption of the service.

“A new date will be announced soonest.

“The NRC will continue to cooperate and collaborate with the Federal Government in its uncompromising mandate of protecting the territorial integrity and the internal security of Nigeria for safe guarding the lives and properties of its citizens especially as it concerns the rail sub-sector.”

The statement also appealed to families of victims of the attack still being held hostage by the bandits, to be assured that efforts are being made to bring them back alive.

“In same vein, we once again identify with the relatives of those in captivity on the account of the recent attack on AKTS to be rest assured that the Federal Government is alive to its responsibility for the safe rescue of all persons being held hostage.

“We therefore appeal, particularly to the relatives of persons held hostage to be patient and cooperate with the Corporation and the Security Agencies as the Federal Government is exploring all possible ways and means to ensure the safe release of their loved ones from captivity, soonest.

“The NRC expresses it profound gratitude to the security agencies for the continued support,” it concluded.

Like this: Like Loading...