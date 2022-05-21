Saturday, May 21, 2022
Advertisement
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
Lagos-Ibadan Rail Line: Amaechi, a Personification of Service – Eze

Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Shifts Resumption Of Abuja-Kaduna Train Services

Kenechukwu Ofomah

Kenechukwu Ofomah

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) on Thursday announced a shift in the earlier scheduled date for resumption of Abuja-Kaduna Train services (AKTS).

The NRC had suspended operations along the route, since the attack on 28 March 2022, on an Abuja – Kaduna train in Katari, Kaduna State, Nigeria.

It had earlier issued a release proposing to resume operations this week.

However, the NRC Deputy Director, Public Relations, Yakub Mahmood who spoke in a statement on Thursday, announced a shift to a later date.

The statement read: “Sequel to our earlier Press Release No. 10 dated 16th May 2022, the General Public is kindly invited to note the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) is announcing a shift in the resumption date for Abuja Kaduna Train services (AKTS).

“The Corporation apologizes for the delays in the resumption of the service.

“A new date will be announced soonest.

“The NRC will continue to cooperate and collaborate with the Federal Government in its uncompromising mandate of protecting the territorial integrity and the internal security of Nigeria for safe guarding the lives and properties of its citizens especially as it concerns the rail sub-sector.”

The statement also appealed to families of victims of the attack still being held hostage by the bandits, to be assured that efforts are being made to bring them back alive.

“In same vein, we once again identify with the relatives of those in captivity on the account of the recent attack on AKTS to be rest assured that the Federal Government is alive to its responsibility for the safe rescue of all persons being held hostage.

“We therefore appeal, particularly to the relatives of persons held hostage to be patient and cooperate with the Corporation and the Security Agencies as the Federal Government is exploring all possible ways and means to ensure the safe release of their loved ones from captivity, soonest.

“The NRC expresses it profound gratitude to the security agencies for the continued support,” it concluded.

Our motto is: ‘We stand for the truth, irrespective of who tells it’. Driven by this philosophy, our aim has been to create a platform where every voice, every narrative – provided they are decently expressed –  is allowed expression. Our belief is that by promoting unfettered competition of ideas, the truth will eventually emerge. Obviously, doing this while resisting any temptation to be captured by any special interest or tendency makes survival as an online newspaper more challenging. This is why we will appreciate any support from our readers:

Bank details:

Account Name: The News Chronicle
Bank: UBA
Account No.: 1022603956 (Naira)

Domiciliary Account  – dollar-denominated:
Bank:  UBA
Account Number: 3002835294 ($)

Please email details of your bank transfer to: publisher@thenews-chronicle.com or send them by WhatsApp to: 07058078841

Professor Jideofor Adibe

Publisher

Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us

Related Posts

Load More
ADVERTISEMENT

What's New?

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 The News Chronicle