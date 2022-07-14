Following the deteriorating rate of the Nigerian educational system, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s aide, Ossai Ovie Success said politicians should be banned from sending their children abroad to school.

In a post on Facebook, Ossai argued that it’s because the nation’s merchants of corruption are sending their children to school overseas that they don’t care about the rotten state of the system in Nigeria.

Nigerian Universities have been on strike since February, leaving students wallowing in idleness till date.

Ossai, while making his summation, lamented that his recommendation might not see the light of the day since the politicians who are also law makers will not enact a law that doesn’t favour them.

He wrote:

Nigeria politicians should be banned from sending their children abroad for schooling.

Education in Nigeria is becoming uninteresting because majority of our politicians no longer care about the future of our children as a result of their children schooling abroad.

For example, Nigeria students are at home but their children are outside Nigeria schooling peacefully.

If we actually make a law banning them from sending their children abroad, Nigeria Education sector will be interesting.

But the problem is, who will make such law when the people ruling us have children abroad schooling.

I just wish there could be way out.