Nigerian Politicians are Saints!

Who says otherwise? They are Saints, their great and amazing virtues are low hanging fruits for many to see and possibly access.

Nigeria Politicians cannot be scapegoats, they are Saints canonised even while alive.

With their amazing sense of frugality, deploying all the states resources in things that are masess friendly, embarking on projects and making sure that life and properties of the people are safe and assured, why wouldn’t they be Saints? Indeed they are.

They are living Saints, making sure in a very honest and credible way that each budget year nothing like padding and the very things appropriated are discharged accordingly without stuffing their private pockets with them. They are Saints!

It pains me why many Nigerians have turned them into scapegoats, heaping blames upon blames on them for things the masess should effortlessly do for themselves.

Nigerian politicians comparatively are Saints. Compare them with their Western counterparts, their sense of decency, their spirit of frugality and selflessness in leadership stand tall and glow.

Anybody making them scapegoats, taging them with bad names just to stain and dent them is being mischievous🤦‍♂️

Take a mental picture of all the governors, Senators, Honorable members etc one has come in contact with, weren’t they amazing for the number of years they were in leadership? Giving all to public services and doing little or nothing to themselves.

Majority of them became more impoverished leaving office, for the drive and motivation to see either their states or constituency work. Such sacrifices were their food and they passionately devoured it. They are indeed Saints!😱

For years we have blamed Politicians for everything. We blame them for insecurity, we blame them for bad roads, we blame them for bad economy and election thuggery. Why are we making them scape goats? Are they God? Doing and fixing things by mere snaping of fingers? Where is the place of the masses in all these? Is it beyond the masess to build roads, curb insecurity and ensure that election thuggery is stopped?

Nigerian politicians are incredible in their selflessness. They live above the debilitating effects of corruption, coming off clean and unstained from its mudslings. They are Saints! Their lifestyles moderate and the flamboyance of their daily running cost over exaggerated by the masses .

They are Saints and most often loathed by the masses on misconceptions. They are Saints. They don’t embark on foreign trips with states fund, having no exotic houses off the shores of the country. They are Saints!living Saints in a world that is torned into shreds by corruption. They are Saints! Saints in an environment where hunger on daily basis is ravaging the people. They are Saints and shouldn’t be made scapegoats.

Nigerians should get their blame hands off the politicians and learn to pull themselves by their shoestrings.

Is this not the most crazy idea anybody can concieve? Who is a Saint? Politicians? Who shouldn’t be made an scapegoat ? Politicians?. If they are not who should? Many would be boiling now in their minds.

Nigerian politicians are wonderful. Amazing with ideas and top-notch in delivering of democratic dividends to the masses.

They don’t touch even with a long stick any state fund; diverting such fund to personal use , something very inconceivable by them. They are Saints!

I celebrate them! They are the living Saints and should be encouraged to continue the good work, very synonymous to their leadership qualities.

You the masses; learn to pull yourself by your shoestring . Ask rather what you will do for your nation not what your nation will do for you . Be the giver not the reciever always 😆😆😆😆😆😆 Crazy pieces! Ndi eriri -eri .Jarlath has eaten the forbidden fruit! And his mouth runs! If you can’t beat them please join them.

Hope you read my lips very well. If you didn’t; believe what makes you happy 😎

