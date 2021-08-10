Nigerian Pilgrims In Jordan Urged To Be Morally Upright

Alexa Ranking as of 10/08/21The News Chronicle Globally Ranked : 156,112
August 10, 2021
The President of the Christian Council of Nigeria (CCN), Most Rev. Dr. Benebo Fubara Manuel, has charged Christians, especially pilgrims, to be morally upright and be different among others as they are the Salt and Light of the World.
Speaking at a Service of Convocation for Y2020/2021 pilgrims in Amman, Kingdom of Jordan, Rev. Manuel noted that the world is in search of people that can lead the way.
Preaching the sermon on “Light and Salt”, Dr. Manuel urged Christians to be the light and salt of the world saying, ”The world is asking who would be different, particularly in a world where demonic grip, evil powers and forces of wickedness have taken over”.
“You are the light of the world yet you are becoming darkness because if the salt loses its saltness, how will it be salted; if the light loses its light, it will be nothing but darkness, hence we as Christians need to show the world the way”, he stated.
While also urging pilgrims to shine the light and show good examples, the CCN President admonished them to use the exercise to rejuvenate their spiritual life and build their faith as things read in the Bible can be seen.
“We have come to Jordan to walk the places where our saviour walked; the places where the prophets of old walked, shall we leave here allowing our lives to become different or shall we live here the same way we came”, he queried.
The Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Lagos State Chapter, Bishop Stephen Adegbite, in his benediction prayed for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and members of his cabinet, in addition to the governments of Osun and Ondo States, whose citizens are part of the pilgrims from the South-West.
Bishop Adegbite appreciated Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for providing the enabling environment for CAN and promised that the association will continue to pray for the success of his administration and Lagos State as well as for peace to reign in Nigeria.
Present at the Service of Convocation were the Special Adviser to the Governor on Christian Religion, Rev. Bukola Adeleke; the immediate past Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Mrs. Adebunmi Elizabeth Adekanye; Assistant Secretary CAN, Lagos State Chapter, Dr. Pastor Dele Asiwaju; Superintendent, Christ Apostolic Church, Districts Coordinating Council, Pastor Anu Ojo and other renowned Ministers of God among others.
