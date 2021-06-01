Nigerian music megastars and Grammy Award winners Burna Boy and Wizkid are nominees for the BET Awards 2021

119 views | Africa Music | June 1, 2021
The organizers of the Black Entertainment Televison (BET) Awards have published its official list of nominees for the 2021 edition of the music awards ceremony.
Leading the nominations are Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby who both have 7 nominations. Both artists have been nominated in the “Album of the Year” category.
But the category that the continent of Africa will have its eyes on is the Best International Act category in which Burna Boy and Wizkid are nominees. The complete list of nominees in the category:
AYA NAKAMURA(FRANCE)
BURNA BOY(NIGERIA)
DIAMOND PLATNUMZ(TANZANIA)
EMICIDA (BRAZIL)
HEADIE ONE(UK)
WIZKID (NIGERIA)
YOUNG T & BUGSEY(UK)
YOUSSOUPHA (FRANCE)
Burna Boy and Wizkid both had a remarkable 2020 musically. Even with the pandemic and the strain managed to excel locally and beyond.
Burna has won at the BETs in the last two years and Wizzy won it in 2012 when the category had two divisions for Africa and the UK.
Other categories up for contention include:
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
AFTER HOURS – THE WEEKND
BLAME IT ON BABY – DABABY
GOOD NEWS – MEGAN THEE STALLION
HEAUX TALES – JAZMINE SULLIVAN
KING’S DISEASE – NAS
UNGODLY HOUR – CHLOE X HALLE
BEST COLLABORATION
CARDI B FT. MEGAN THEE STALLION – WAP
DABABY FT. RODDY RICCH – ROCKSTAR
DJ KHALED FT. DRAKE – POPSTAR
JACK HARLOW FT. DABABY, TORY LANEZ & LIL WAYNE – WHATS POPPIN (REMIX)
MEGAN THEE STALLION FT. DABABY – CRY BABY
POP SMOKE FT. LIL BABY & DABABY – FOR THE NIGHT
BEST FEMALE R&B / POP ARTIST
BEYONCÉ
H.E.R.
JAZMINE SULLIVAN
JHENÉ AIKO
SUMMER WALKER
SZA
BEST MALE R&B / POP ARTIST
6LACK
ANDERSON .PAAK
CHRIS BROWN
GIVEON
TANK
THE WEEKND
BEST NEW ARTIST
COI LERAY
FLO MILLI
GIVEON
JACK HARLOW
LATTO
POOH SHIESTY
Internationally, the show will simulcast on BET Africa at 2 am CAT and MTV Brazil at 9 pm BRT on June 27th, followed by international broadcasts on MTV UK on June 28th at 9 pm BST, BET France on June 29th at 8:45pm CEST.
All the best, Burna and Wizzy!
