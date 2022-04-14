Nigerian Missionary Bishop Reminds Laity of Christ’s Mandate

Photo : Bishop Hilary Dachelem, CMF with some priests of the diocese after the celebration

By Justine John Dyikuk

A missionary Bishop in the Nigerian Diocese of Bauchi, Most Reverend Hilary Dachelem, CMF has urged the people of God to hold forth the Great Commission by evangelising nations.

He made the disclosure on Tuesday, April 12 during the celebration of Chrism Mass at Saint John the Evangelist’s Cathedral, Bauchi.

Delivering his homily at the Holy Mass which began by 10:am, Bishop Dachelem reminded the Christian faithful of the importance of Jesus’ missionary mandate even as he challenged them to embrace holiness by the manner of their lives.

The Claretian Bishop thanked priests for meeting the demands of the people and appreciated the parishioners for helping priests to be holy.

“Being with the people, sharing with them and administering the sacraments, especially the sacrifice of Holy Mass are profound ways in which the priest touches the lives of the faithful” said Bishop Dachelem.

He singled out the Catechists for being pathfinders for the priests to win souls for Christ even as he reminded the flock that we are all missionaries in God’s vineyard.

Speaking to the laity he said, “by virtue of your coming for this celebration, you have shown the priests that you appreciate them.”

“Ours is a fourfold celebration namely re-enactment of the last supper, renewal of priestly vows, blessing of the oils and cathedradicum which in our case is slated for June” Dachelem explained.

He emphasized that the priests would renew the vows of the evangelical counsels of poverty, chastity and obedience.

“They are wonderful, they are brothers and none of them has given me sleepless nights as they know the importance of their calling” the Bishop further stated.

The missionary Bishop urged all to be active participants in the ongoing synodality which Pope Francis invoked to enable Bishops, Priests, Religious and the Laity to work harmoniously in fulfilment of the gospel.

“You can see now that you matter in the Church” he added while stating that “although the Church uses democratic principles, it is not a constitutional democracy.”

“The spirit of revolt or rebellion has no place in the Catholic Church” he warned while blaming this tendency on the proximity of the faithful in Bauchi and Gombe States with frontline Protestant Churches.

Dachelem challenged the laity to get their Permanent Voters’ Card (PVC) in order to vote in right leaders in the upcoming elections stressing that we have the capacity to effect the needed change.

The Prelate used the occasion to thank the Vicars General Administration and Pastoral, Very Reverend Fathers Cletus Ikpa and Bitrus Lange, the Chancellor, Very Reverend Fr. Gregory Zungdet and all the priests, religious and laity for working hard to arrive at 7 Deaneries in the Diocese.

Bishop Dachelem used the opportunity to formally pronounce Fr. Justine Dyikuk as the new Dean of Wuntin Dada.

He appreciated the government and security agencies for the security of lives and livelihoods in Bauchi State but condemned the precarious situation in Kaduna State while commiserating with those who lost their lives in recent attacks in that state.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the Vicar General Pastoral, Father Lange thanked the Bishop for convoking the holy assembly during which oils will be blessed for the administration of sacraments in the diocese.

He urged all to be in the mood of prayer while asking God to answer our prayers during the Holy Mass of Chrism.

On his part, the Vicar General Administration, Father Ikpa who used the occasion to thank everything for making this year’s Chrism Mass a huge success congratulated all priests on the anniversary of the renewal of their vows.

In his speech, the Laity Council Laity Chairman, Pius Williams explained that although things seems messed up in the country, the people of God can bring about change that is desired because they have the remote to achieve that.

Highpoints of the ceremony were the formal acceptance of the incarnation of Father James Akau formerly of Kafanchan Diocese into Bauchi Diocese by the Chancellor, Father Zungdet, blessing of the oils of Chrism, Catechumen and the sick as well as the renewal of priestly vows.

Fr. Dyikuk is a Lecturer of Mass Communication, University of Jos, Editor – Caritas Newspaper and Convener, Media Team Network Initiative (MTNI), Nigeria. Email: justinejohndyikuk@gmail.com.

