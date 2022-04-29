Nigerian Military’s Recent Operational Activities Have Succeeded Significantly- Defence Hqtrs

The Nigeria’s Defence Headquarters on Thursday said the series of land, air and maritime operational activities of its troops across parts of the country, have yielded significant successes in the past three weeks.

The Director, Defence Media , Major General, Bernard Onyeuko disclosed this today during a press briefing by Directorate Of Defence Media Operations and Armed Forces Of Nigeria’s Military Operations held at Defence Headquarters Abuja, New Conference Room.

Onyeuko said in the last 3 weeks, the troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, Nigeria Police and other security agencies carried out series of operations on land, maritime and air operations across the various theatres of operation in the Country, which have yielded significant successes.

He revealed that the land component of the Operation Hadin Kai, had on the 11th of April 2022, with support of the air components, conducted offensive operation in Arina Woje in Marte Local Government Area of Borno State and neutralized a prominent Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) Commander Abubakar Dan-Buduma and scores of the terrorists.

He also said a notorious informant and logistic supplier to the Islamic State of West Africa, Mallam Abba Sidi Lawan was arrested at Auno town in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State.

“Additionally, the operation led to the destruction of terrorist’s enclaves and their central workshop where vehicles are fabricated for vehicle borne Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

“Troops within the period also conducted operational activities in Mallam Maja in Angua Baba, Kajimari, Mireri Villages in Dikwa Local Government Area, Damasak in Mobbar Local Government Area, Kwatara hill, Pulka-Kirawa, Ngimari, Gasa Zamani, Garat, Mbalula, Chabbo, Jabullam Kukawa Villages in Abadam and Baga Local Government Area, Sabon Gari in Damboa Local Government Area, Auno Town in Konduga Local Government Area, New Mante, Wurge and Da’ala village, Grusulu Dikwa-Marte, Amdaga, Balazola, Ndakaime, Jango Sabah and Gobara, Gwoza, Yamteke Gargash, Gumshe, Modu, Pala Pala, Kotokuma villages, Bogomari, Chachile, Bula Daloye, Diffa near Nigeria/Niger border, Beji-Beji and Yimirgza villages in Askira-Uba and Chibok Local Government Area, Damboa-Bulabulin-Komala, Marte, Wulgo Ngurosoye along Bama-Banki Junction, Kopre Dutse Uku and Zah general area all in Borno State.

“Other locations include Butum Biyu village in Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba State,” he said.

He also said the ISWAP fighters on 5GTs, attempted to attack Nigerian Petroleum Product Company Depot in Diffa near Nigeria/Niger border but the attack was repelled and unspecified number of terrorists were killed.

According to him, the Joint Security Forces of Nigeria and Niger Republic subsequently successfully destroyed the 5GTs.

He said; “Similarly, troops arrested Abdurrazaq Hudu, a logistics supplier of ISWAP at Mutum Biyu village in Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba State.

“Consequently, own troops recovered of 49 AK 47 rifles, 728 rounds of 7.62mm, 4 MG’s, 1 G3 rfiles, 3 60mm mortar, 1 AA gun, 1 SMG, 6 Magazines, 1 hand grenade, 1 UXO anti-tank RPG bomb, 11 dane guns, 1 gun tripod, 1 binocular, 5 bandoliers, 8 crowbas.

“Other items recovered which includes; 7 motorcycles, 31 bicycles, 4 heavy duty generators, 3 Canoes, 3 tri-cycles, 4 motorcycles, 22 sewing machines, 1 video camera, 4 grinding machines, 8 mobile phones, 4 cars, 4 trucks, 1 Toyota buffalo vehicle, 8 drums of grains, medical syringes and 43,000:00 Naira cash.

“A total number of 1,158 terrorists and their families surrendered to own troops within the period under review, comprising 164 men, 367 women and 627 children.

“Also, troops neutralized 23 terrorists, rescued 619 civilians and arrested 19 terrorists.

“All surrendered Boko Haram Terrorists, recovered items, rescued civilians and captured terrorists have been handed over to appropriate authorities for further actions.”

The Defence Media director said troops of 82 Division of the Nigeria Army arrested 4 criminals elements of the Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network and recovered some AK 47 rifles, one pistol, 5 magazines, 30 rounds of 7.62mm (special) and some rounds of 9mm in Abakaliki.

He also revealed that troops in OPERATION DELTA SAFE theatre of operation have continued to clamp down on the activities of oil thieves and other criminal elements in the Area of Operation (AOR) such as Egwa, Opumami, Zion Creeks in Warri North Local Government Area, Okpoko Water Ways, Edjeba Community, Bennett Island in Warri South Local Government Area and Asugbo in Warri Local Government Area.

“Other areas include Yeye Creek in Burutu Local Government, Emohua and Warri South Local Government Area of Rivas, Umudaike in Oshimili South Ole in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State, Awoba in Degema Local Government Area, Embikri Ifoko in Asari Toru Local Government Area of River State.

“Within the period under reviewed, own troops discovered several illegal refining sites with 133 ovens, 194 metal tanks storages, 127 dugout pits, 5 wooden boats, 12 receivers, 2 ovens, 2 engines, 2 pumping machines, 1 oxygen cylinder, 1 motorcycle, 1 jetta vehicle, 4,000 polythene bags of illegal refined black oil and 5 trucks. Cumulatively, Seven Million Seven Hundred and Thirty-Two Thousand (7,732,000) litres of crude oil and Ten Million and Eight Hundred and Twenty-One Thousand Six Hundred and five (10,821,605) litres of AGO was recovered,” he said.

He said similarly, troop of Operation DAKATAR DA BARAWO conducted operations in Asugbo, Egwa, Lelema, Jones creeks in Delta State. Other operational activities that were conducted were by NNS LUGARD at location off Akili Ozizor community in Ogbaru Local Government Area Anambra State, NNS Victory at Habour road in the city of Calabar, while NNS SOROH conducted operational activities within Ereweibio creek in Brass Local Government Area, Otuokpot area along Kolo creek, Ogbia waterside Saint Nicholas Axis from Akasa area of Bayelsa State respectfully.

He said cumulatively, within the 3 weeks period under review, troops recovered 592 rustled cattle, 45 different assorted weapons, 80 rounds of different caliber ammunitions, 50 motorcycles. Troops also rescued 179 civilians, neutralized 62 terrorists and apprehended 100 terrorists.

According to him, the Armed Forces of Nigeria is committed in its resolve to bring peace back to the country and salutes the courage and sacrifices by its troops in the field.

Like this: Like Loading...