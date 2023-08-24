Nigerian midfielder Nnmadi Ofoborh departs Rangers

Nigerian midfielder Nnmadi Ofoborh has left Rangers Glasgow on mutual consent, the club has updated.

Since joining Rangers in 2021-22, Nnamdi didn’t make any league appearance for the Scottish outfit.

The midfielder, who joined Rangers at the start of the 2021-22 season has opted to pursue a career elsewhere.

Everyone at Rangers wishes Nnamdi all the very best of luck for the future.”

Nnamdi who was loaned to Wycombe Wanderers made 33 appearances with the club, at Bournemouth, he made 5 caps. On May 24, 2019, he was called to represent Nigeria U20 where he was capped three times.