Monday, June 6, 2022
Ovie Success Ossai,

Nigerian leaders only good at condemning killings – Ossai

Merit Ugolo

Merit Ugolo

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s aide, Ossai Ovie Success has averred that Nigerian leaders are only good at condemning killings in the nation.

Ossai’s remark is coming on the hills of the mass killing of worshippers in Owo, Ondo State.

In a post on Facebook, Ossai stated that after condemning the killings, Nigerian leaders don’t take actions to bring the perpetrators to book.

He wrote:

“I condemn this, I condemn that”

Our leaders are always quick to condemn something bad but will never take actions in making sure that same thing don’t happen again in any part of the country .

The attack that happened today now will only get media condemnation statements by our leaders without actions .

After 3 days, it will be all over and nobody will be talking about this .

For example, Deborah that was killed in sokoto , till this moment , the People responsible for her death are yet to pay for it and some are even walking free.

How long are we going to keep condemning?

We keep condemning and nobody is being punished for such barbaric action.

This is why evils are increasing daily in this country.

Sometimes , it seems the law isn’t working and it seems people can do anything and go free.

I don’t know about you that is reading my post right now but let me be truthful, I Ossai Ovie Success is tired of all these condemnation by our leaders without actions.

We need actions.

