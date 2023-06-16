Path The News Chronicle » News » Crime » Nigerian high profile University in the mud as undergraduate involved in money laundering is jailed

Nigerian high profile University in the mud as undergraduate involved in money laundering is jailed

Francis Francis June 17, 2023 0

The Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has secured the conviction of one Okoye Bethel Makuochukwu before Justice R.M Aikawa of the Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna on one count charge of money laundering.

Bethel, an undergraduate, was arrested in Zaria, Kaduna State by security personnel and handed over to the Commission for further investigation.

The investigation revealed that he assumed the identity of a foreigner, Violetqmartinez and, in such character, defrauded unsuspecting victims by luring them into fake social relationships using mostly the social media app, Telegraph.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge. In view of his plea, prosecution counsel, K.S Ogunlade urged the court to convict the defendant.

Justice Aikawa convicted and sentenced him to a fine of N 1,000,000 or serve 6 years imprisonment if he fails to pay the fine.

He was also ordered to forfeit the Mercedes Benz GLK 350 2013 model car to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

We Supported Abbas/Kalu to Give Incoming Govt Smooth Take-Off – LP House of Reps Caucus
Trending
We Supported Abbas/Kalu to Give Incoming Govt Smooth Take-Off – LP House of Reps Caucus

Francis Francis

See author's posts

Hot Gist

Share this post
Tags:

More Stories

Ex-Federal law maker

Ex-Federal law maker bags 5 yrs imprisonment over N212m fraud

Kunle Dada June 16, 2023 0
Fake Bureau De Change

Fake Bureau De Change operator jailed for $169,350 scam

Kunle Dada June 16, 2023 0
Anambra Govt Arrests Moniepoint Staff

Anambra Govt Arrests Moniepoint Staff for Alleged Diversion of Taxes, Levies

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 16, 2023 0
stealing two sheep

Man docked for stealing two sheep in Ibadan

Kunle Dada June 10, 2023 0
Vandalizing EEDC Property

Varsity Undergraduate, Four Others Nabbed for Vandalizing EEDC Property

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 10, 2023 0
Tears as Parents lose 37 Fraudsters to prison

Tears as Parents lose 37 Fraudsters to prison in Ibadan

Francis Francis June 8, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Nigerian high profile University in the mud as undergraduate involved in money laundering is jailed

Francis Francis June 17, 2023 0
Ikorodu Bois

Ikorodu Bois: The Fast Rising Cinema Sensation

Esther Salami June 16, 2023 0
CREAM Platform and Parallex Bank

CREAM Platform and Parallex Bank collaborated with Bank of the World to introduce a New Feature ‘Bid Of The Week.

Augustina John June 16, 2023 0
Ex-Federal law maker

Ex-Federal law maker bags 5 yrs imprisonment over N212m fraud

Kunle Dada June 16, 2023 0
Imo Assembly

BREAKING: Imo Assembly Elects 40 Year Old First Time Member 

Adekunle Taofeek June 16, 2023 0