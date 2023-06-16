Nigerian high profile University in the mud as undergraduate involved in money laundering is jailed

The Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has secured the conviction of one Okoye Bethel Makuochukwu before Justice R.M Aikawa of the Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna on one count charge of money laundering.

Bethel, an undergraduate, was arrested in Zaria, Kaduna State by security personnel and handed over to the Commission for further investigation.

The investigation revealed that he assumed the identity of a foreigner, Violetqmartinez and, in such character, defrauded unsuspecting victims by luring them into fake social relationships using mostly the social media app, Telegraph.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge. In view of his plea, prosecution counsel, K.S Ogunlade urged the court to convict the defendant.

Justice Aikawa convicted and sentenced him to a fine of N 1,000,000 or serve 6 years imprisonment if he fails to pay the fine.

He was also ordered to forfeit the Mercedes Benz GLK 350 2013 model car to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

