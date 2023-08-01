Nigerian Government Explains Passport Delays Stemming from NIN and Passport Form Discrepancies

The Nigerian Government recently revealed the cause of delayed passports, attributing the issue to disparities between the National Identification Number (NIN) and the names filled in passport application forms. This disclosure was made by the Comptroller of Immigration Service, Mrs Azuka Halliday, during the Enugu Command’s 60th-anniversary celebrations.

Mrs Halliday emphasized that mismatches between the names on NIN documents and passport forms led to delays beyond the recommended six weeks for passport delivery. To mitigate complications and delays, she urged Nigerians to use the NIS online platform for passport applications, avoiding third-party services. If any issues arise apart from the NIN and passport form name discrepancy, her office is ready to address them promptly.

Reflecting on the Nigerian Immigration Service’s 60-year journey, Mrs Halliday highlighted their successful fulfillment of core mandates, which included issuing passports and other travel documents, enforcing laws, and ensuring border surveillance and patrol.

Furthermore, she mentioned the importance of the National Migration Policy, adopted in 2015, which prioritizes the country’s development from international migration. Nigeria plays a significant role as a country of origin, transit, and destination for global migration, and NIS now focuses on border management, national border security, regular migration, and economic development to effectively implement the global migration policy. To enhance their operations and maintain border safety, NIS has introduced modern technology and streamlined workforce building programs.