Nigerian government cautions youths about moving overseas

110 views | Akaolisa Emmanuel | August 2, 2021
Nigerian youths have been advised by the federal government on seeking employment abroad. The government says they should be careful as they could end up as victims of human trafficking.
this was disclosed by Memunat Idu-Lah, director of international cultural relations in the ministry of information and culture. She said “Our youths should look inward and be creative. Everybody has one creativity or the other. Everybody has something they are born to do in this world.
I think we should discourage the youths from going out. If they need support, there are some government agencies saddled with the responsibility of providing many empowerment programmes.
These agencies can support youths to learn something and be productive, rather than looking at running out. We should not think of going out. We should try to look inward and believe in government’s programmes.
They have to know that everything is not [about] money. The children can stay back in Nigeria, even help Nigeria’s economy, because when they use their hands to do something creative, they can add to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the nation, instead of even losing our good hands in the name of trafficking and they die in the process.
