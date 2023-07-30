Nigerian forward Chidera Ejuke joins Royal Antwerp 

Belgium Champions Royal Antwerp today confirmed that Nigerian forward, Chidera Ejuke, has joined from CSKA Moscow for a season.

Royal confirmed his addition with the statement on their website:

“Nigerian Chidera Ejuke (25) has signed a contract for one season with RAFC. The attacker, who can play in different positions, comes over from CSKA Moscow. Ejuke uses an exemption from FIFA for players active in Russia to make the switch to the Bosuil.

Chidera Ejuke also played football for Valerenga (Norway), Heerenveen (Netherlands), and Hertha BSC (Germany).

Welcome, and good luck in Antwerp, Chidera!”

Chidera has made 201 club appearances, scoring 38 goals and assisting 23 times.