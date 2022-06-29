Nigerian Federalism: Fruitful Or Futile?

Federalism is a mixed or compound mode of government that combines a general government (the central or “federal” government) with regional governments (provincial, state, cantonal, territorial, or other sub-unit governments) in a single political system, dividing the powers between the two.

Federalism in Nigeria refers to the devolution of self-governance by the West African nation of Nigeria to its federated states, who share sovereignty with the Federal Government. Federalism in Nigeria can be traced to Sir Frederick Lord Lugard, when the Northern and Southern protectorates were amalgamated in 1914.

The Federal Republic of Nigeria came into existence on 1 October 1963. The monarchy was abolished and Nigeria became a republic within the Commonwealth.

The world is made up of different people from different race and tribes; the reflection of what is in the world is peculiar to what we see in some countries. While some countries have few race and ethnic groups, others have multiple races, languages and ethnicities. Where a country has few races, it is usually easy to adopt a method of governance other than federalism, but a country where the reverse is the case has to look for a suitable method or constitution that will satisfy all classes of races, languages, ethnicities, so as to avoid conflict while maintaining the unity of the country.

For example, the United States of America, Canada, Australia are some of the few countries having this type of features. The best system for them is a federal constitution that has principles of federalism. These principles give each federating units specified powers and independence to function while giving the federal government limited control.

Back to Nigeria. After the 1914 amalgamation, nothing much was done until the introduction of the Richard Constitution in 1946. This constitution recognized three regions in Nigeria namely, the Northern, Western and Eastern regions and the Colony of Lagos. This was the first time the idea of a federal system surfaced in the country.

The dissatisfaction of Nigerian Nationalists with the level of Nigerian participation in the government led to a number of constitutional reforms between 1951 and 1957. These reforms saw the gradual federalization of Nigeria Unitary Colonial State.

As the prospects for independence became clearer, Nigerian politicians withdrew into their ethnic cocoons to mobilize for comparative politics. Mutual fear and suspicion of domination among ethnic groups generated intense pressure on the colonial administration for a federal system.

In 1956, Eastern and Western Regions secured self-governing status while the Northern Region’s self- government had to wait until 1959. By 1957, political diarchy had been established and Alhaji Abubarka Tafawa Balewa was made the first prime Minister of the country.

Nigeria attained her independence on 1st October 1960 after the federal elections in 1959. The 1960 Nigerian constitution provided for a Federation operating in the context of a parliamentary democracy. But this parliamentary system collapsed in January 1966 following a military coup.

The coup led to the death of many Northern leaders, prominent amongst them were, the prime minister, the premiere of the Northern Region, Sir Ahmadu Bello, the minister of Defence (Ribadu), etc. After the coup, Nigeria was in turmoil as the coup plotters could not control the situation which brought in Aguyi Ironsi to power.

When Irosi took control as head of military government, he promulgated Decree 34 of 1966. This decree declared Nigeria a unitary system. The regime only lasted for 6 months because many feared that the system is not good for a country like Nigeria.

Consequently, in July 1966, another military coup started. This coup brought in the government of Yakubu Gowon’s administration. Decree No. 36 of 1966 was replaced by Gowon’s administration with Decree 52 of 1966, which returned Nigeria to a federal system headed by Federal Military Government. This position was retained by all seccessive military government that ruled Nigeria for almost thirty years.

The regional system operated by Irosi to maintain the unitary system was changed to state government with the adoption of Gowon’s Decree No. 52 which established 12 states from the former three regions in 1967.

The Murtala Mohammed’s regime came to power in 1976 and created seven more states to become nineteen, while Ibrahim Babangida’s military regime created two additional states in 1987, making a total of twenty one states and in 1991 he created nine more state bringing them to thirty states.

Finally, the Abacha regime created six states more to become the thirty six states in Nigeria currently.

It must be noted that all the constitutions since independence in Nigeria adopted the principles of federalism. They always support the practice of two levels government, that is, the state and central government.

According to the 1999 constitution, both members of the federal and state governments must be elected into power by the electorates for a fix period of time (four years for the president and governor).

One interesting thing to note about the current Nigerian federalism is that, in performing their duties, where there is a conflict of duties between the federal and state government, it is upon the Judiciary to decide which power will be valid. The idea is that the courts in Nigeria is independent from the executive and legislative arms of the government.



For the past twenty three years since this fourth republic commenced, few people have been happy with federalism. People keep bemoaning bad leadership and governance without taking a second look at the structure bringing them in. Truth is: you cannot build something on nothing. The entire system needs overhauling.

This, bringing us to the issue of restructuring. If something no longer working it behoves on whom is concerned to change approach. Many a people have been clamouring for ‘true federalism’ (whatever the meaning), but I think what is germane is not alterations in our current constitution. What will bring about change

and lasting peace is total restructuring. Anything short of this is mere scratching the surface, leading us nowhere.

It is unfortunate that even as we approach 2023 general elections, no candidate is talking about restructuring. This would not have been necessary if federal government, state and local governments were doing what they should have been doing in the first place. There should not be reason(s) government not being felt anywhere in Nigeria. It seems sub-national governments are indifferent at best and subversive at worst in the attainment of basic national goals. I do usually ask: where are the councilors, local government chair persons, state house of assembly members, national assembly representatives, senators and other elected officials? Where are the monthly allocations to states and local government? Their failures simply illustrate the magnitude of the problem, and it is worth concluding that restructuring, is the answer.

Olakunle Yusuf, based in Lagos, and Lead Consultant, Above Media. He can be reached via 08023423396.