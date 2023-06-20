Path The News Chronicle » Fashion » Nigerian Fashion Designer secures Sponsorship to Madrid Fashion Week

Nigerian Fashion Designer secures Sponsorship to Madrid Fashion Week

Esther Salami June 20, 2023 0

In their maiden edition of 2023 Europe Day Afro-Euro Runway fashion, the European Union (EU) chose to sponsor a talented young Nigerian fashion designer, Oyindamola Aleshinloye, to participate in this year’s Madrid Fashion Week, scheduled for September. Aleshinloye earned this opportunity by winning the 2023 Europe Day Afro-Euro Runway fashion show held in Abuja over the weekend.EU sponsorship

Out of 124 young Nigerian designers who submitted their entries, Aleshinloye emerged as the victor, surpassing six other finalists. The judges based their decision on five key aspects: the interpretation of Afro-Euro fusion, creativity, execution, cohesiveness and presentation, and storytelling.

EU sponsorship

Among the other participants, Samira Mohammed (a.k.a Sultana) secured second place, Oluchi George (a.k.a Malite) came in third, and Happiness Miwori (a.k.a Jasmineafrik) claimed the fourth spot. Each runner-up received different prizes.

We Supported Abbas/Kalu to Give Incoming Govt Smooth Take-Off – LP House of Reps Caucus
Trending
We Supported Abbas/Kalu to Give Incoming Govt Smooth Take-Off – LP House of Reps Caucus

Ms. Samuela Isopi, the EU Ambassador to Nigeria and West Africa, emphasized that the Afro-Euro initiative aims to identify and support emerging talents. She highlighted the importance of culture and innovation within the fashion industry and noted that 2023 has been designated as the European year of skills, emphasizing the need for skill development and innovation among young people in the fashion sector.

Hot Gist

Share this post

More Stories

Kraven the Hunter

Sony Releases Heart-Pumping Trailer of the Villain “Kraven the Hunter”

Esther Salami June 20, 2023 0
Big Pokey

Big Pokey, an American rapper, dies on stage

Augustina John June 20, 2023 0
Iyanya

Iyanya responds to Yvonne claims about affair with Tonto Dikeh

TNC Reporter June 20, 2023 0
Davido baby mama

“Life has been challenging” says Larissa, Davido’s baby mama

Augustina John June 20, 2023 0
Squid Game 2

Squid Game Season 2

Esther Salami June 20, 2023 0
Sarkodie impregnated me

Sarkodie impregnated me, refused to accept responsibility – Yvonne Nelson

Augustina John June 19, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Kraven the Hunter

Sony Releases Heart-Pumping Trailer of the Villain “Kraven the Hunter”

Esther Salami June 20, 2023 0
Yoruba Governors Are Ifa Priests

Yoruba Governors Are Ifa Priests

Ayodele Suyi June 20, 2023 0
Sex Workers Rescued

9 Under-aged Sex Workers Rescued as Police Invade Brothel in Anambra

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 20, 2023 0
Big Pokey

Big Pokey, an American rapper, dies on stage

Augustina John June 20, 2023 0
Investments In Nigeria

Oxford Business Group Releases Report On Investments In Nigeria

Kings Nwachukwu June 20, 2023 0