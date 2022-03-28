Nigerian Exchange Group’s Gross Earnings Hit N7 Billion

The audited results of Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) Plc for the year ending last December 31, has shown that its gross earnings grew to N6.8 billion from N6.0 billion.

This resulted in a 13 percent increase. Revenue rose by 14.9 percent from N5 billion recorded in 2020 to N5.8 billion in 2021.

The group’s profit before tax (PBT) also jumped by 25.4 percent to N2.4 billion while its profit after tax (PAT) rose by 22.2 percent to N2.3 billion from N1.84 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2020.

The jump in its revenue, according to the group, was driven by a 24.8 percent growth in listing fees, which grew to N757.4 million as against N606.9 million in 2020, 4.9 percent growth in its treasury investment income, and a 2.1 percent growth in transaction fee, which rose to N2.9 billion from N2.8 billion recorded in 2020.

Further analysis of the NGX Group’s result revealed that its return on equity grew by 70 basis points to 6.6 percent while its return on assets stood at 5.9 percent from 5.2 percent recorded in 2020.

Commenting on the results, NGX Group Chairman, Abimbola Ogunbanjo, says, “We are delighted at the progress reported for FY 2021 across strategic, operational, and financial aspects of the Group’s business.

‘’The Demutualisation and Listing by Introduction were significant and unprecedented milestones for the Group and we would like to thank our stakeholders for their support and trust in the Group’s quest to unlock its true value and diversify its operations and product offerings.

“All within one year, we demutualised, restructured, and listed the business with the Holdco being the investment holding company with three operating subsidiaries and other associate companies and equity investments.

‘’The Board has during the year under review, focused broadly on adapting to the enhanced corporate governance demands following the change in organizational form, whilst exercising its oversight functions on strategy development and execution and drilling down on emerging value accretive opportunities presented by the demutualisation.

‘’In 2022, the aim is to continue to strengthen the NGX Group brand to make it a globally respected and a regional and national significant economic actor”.

Corroborating him, the Group’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Oscar Onyema, explains that the Group went through a restructuring of its business to refine its business model, with an increased focus on expanding into new business areas, which is reflective in the activities of the Group.

For Onyema, the NGX Group, in 2021, focused on formulating and executing the strategy of the Holding company, which includes building multiple businesses across the entire capital market value chain with diversified revenues as well as strategic and operational flexibility. “Gross earnings growth of 13.0% coupled with after-tax profit growth of 22.2% is an encouraging start to our journey as an investment holding company”.

“Going forward our focus remains: on strengthening our capital structure; being active in every sphere of the capital markets value chain in Nigeria, but also growing our presence across Africa as a leading integrated market infrastructure provider; optimising our current investments and making new strategic investments and recruiting top talents to execute our strategy. We aim to continue to create value, optimise profitability and build a sustainable business in alignment with stakeholders’ interest”, he said.

The NGX Group is a leading integrated market infrastructure in Africa. We service the largest economy in Africa and are strengthening the competitiveness of African economies to achieve global prosperity. As a key player in the continent’s financial markets, we take an active role in shaping the future of the markets through our investment in business innovation and technology.

It provides a wide range of services including listing and trading securities, licensing, market data solutions, ancillary technology, regulation, real estate, and more through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Nigerian Exchange Limited, NGX Regulation Limited, and NGX Real Estate.

The Group is also invested in the financial infrastructure space with investments in NG Clearing Limited, Central Securities and Clearing Systems (CSCS), OTC platforms and three fintech companies.