Nigerian athlete Tobi Amusan cleared to defend her title in Budapest

The Athletic Integrity Unit has cleared Nigerian athlete Tobi Amusan of doping violations and lifted the provisional suspension.

Last month, the World hurdles record holder received a provisional suspension due to missing three tests within a span of 12 months (1 year). This situation could result in her facing a 2-year ban and missing the World Athletic Championship scheduled to begin on Saturday in Budapest, Hungary.

“A panel of the Disciplinary Tribunal, by majority decision, has today found that Tobi Amusan has not committed an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) of three Whereabouts Failures within a 12-month period,” the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said in a Thursday evening statement.

“”AIU Head Brett Clothier has stated that the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) feels disappointed with this decision and will thoroughly review the reasoning before determining whether to utilize its right of appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) within the relevant deadline.”

“The decision remains confidential, but they will publish it in due course. They have now lifted Amusan’s provisional suspension with immediate effect.”

Following the lifting of her suspension, the Athlete’s Federation of Nigeria could reconsider reinstating Tobi into the list of the country’s contingent that will compete in the World Athletic Championship in Budapest.

Recalled, Tobi was optimistic she was ready to challenge the suspension controversy standing on her feet that she’d clean.

“I am a CLEAN athlete, and I am regularly (maybe more than usual) tested by the AIU,” she tweeted hours after the provisional suspension.

“Today, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has charged me with an alleged rule violation for having three missed tests in 12 months.

“I intend to fight this charge and will have my case decided by a tribunal of three arbitrators before the start of next month’s World Championships.”