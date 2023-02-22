The Nigerian Army on Tuesday announced hotlines in all the 36 states of Nigeria and Federal Capital Territory to enhance elections security with a view to safeguarding and strengthening Nigeria’s democracy.

The Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, who disclosed this in a statement, said the gesture is in line with Nigerian Army’s constitutional mandate of providing support to civil authorities and safeguarding the sanctity of Democracy in Nigeria.

The statement said the Army has approved the list of Hotlines to monitor and report any suspicious act or acts of violence by unscrupulous persons or group of persons capable of disrupting the peaceful conduct of the 2023 general election, as well as the conduct of troops deployed to provide security during the election.

According to General Nwachukwu, the Nigerian Army has earlier produced and circulated Code of Conduct and Rules of Engagement for Operation Safe Conduct to formations and Units which is aimed at guiding and ensuring that troops operate within the purview of international best practices.

“In an effort to effectively carry out its constitutional mandate of providing support to civil authorities and working in synergy with the Nigeria Police (NP) to ensure protection of lives and property during the forthcoming 2023 elections, the Nigerian Army (NA) has approved a list of Hotlines to monitor and report any suspicious act or acts of violence by unscrupulous persons or group of persons capable of disrupting the peaceful conduct of the 2023 general election, as well as the conduct of troops deployed to provide security during the election.

“This is part of NA’s move to support the lead security agency, the NP for the successful conduct of free, fair and peaceful elections,” he said.

The statement urged members of the general public to call the phone numbers below in their various states including the Federal Capital Territory Abuja to report any security breach during the elections.

1. ABIA 08031113129

2. Adamawa 08022750987

3. Akwa-Ibom 07034470916

4. Anambra 07035891185

5. BAUCHI 08128063675

6. BAYELSA 08033241005

7. BENUE 08080754339

8. BORNO 09099616160, 08086987079

9. CROSS RIVER 08037084192

10. DELTA STATE 07035070797

11. EBONYI 08158274048

12. EDO 09066325953

13. EKITI 08037851448

14. ENUGU 09032102212 08023097458

15. GOMBE 07063908779, 08082557782

16. IMO 07034907427

17. JIGAWA 07017791414, 08100144363

18. KADUNA 07031544227 08028580978, 08035242633

19. KANO STATE 08038432656

20. KASTINA 08108854061, 09012998054

21. KEBBI 09130213661

22. KOGI 08033217964

23. KWARA 09060001270

24. LAGOS 08034025825, 08023190487, 09024409000, 08033709434

25. NASSARAWA 09051009404

26. NIGER 07031346425

27. OGUN 09116589494

28. ONDO 08036130535

29. OSUN 09019683922

30. OYO 07047703000

31. PLATEAU 08037116395, 07031260622

32. RIVERS 08064274222

33. SOKOTO 07069084570, 07052693532, 08136913284

34. TARABA 08136728969, 08060902363

35. YOBE 08061397656

36. ZAMFARA 08140075541

37. FCT 09114913164, 08186690471, 08079153860, 08034276240, 08164304255 09159793968