The Nigerian Army is set to move on with demolition Of Lungi Building Materials Market despite being served with a court order restraining it to do so.

A High Court of the Capital Territory has stopped the Nigerian Army Welfare, Nigerian Army, and the Chief of Staff, from trespassing and further trespassing by demolishing Lungi Building Material Market Maitama Extension, popularly known as Mammy 3.

In a suit marked: SUIT NO FCT/C/CV/2841/2023 and MT. NO: FCT/HC/M/6827/2023, Justice ALIYU YUNUSA SHAFA, of the FCT High Court restrained the defendants pending the determination of a subsisting case before him.

Joined as defendants include G.T.O Ajetunm, S. S. Jiya and Attorney General of Federation.

The Incorporated Trustees of Lungi Mammy 3 Traders Association, Abuja, were thrown into a state of pandemonium when members of the Nigerian Army Welfare Department had come in this year to demolish the market area. The traders through their lawyer, Maxwell Opara Esq, approached the court asking it to restrain the Nigerian Army from going ahead with its unconsidered actions.

However, to stop the action embarked upon by the army, an application seeking for an interim injunction through a motion ex parte was filed before Hon. Justice Aliyu Yunusa Shafa. The court in granting the application restrained the Nigerian Army or its privies from demolishing the Lungi Building Material Market, Maitama Extension.

Meanwhile, The said order had been served to the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Army Welfare Department and the Attorney General of the Federation. However, it was gathered from a reliable source that Nigerian Army were going on with the demolition plans despite subsisting court order.

The traders had however threatened that, If the Nigerian Army should go ahead with the demolition despite the court order then they would go online for people to see that the Nigerian Army is part of the institutions In Nigeria that are destroying democracy and does not obey court orders.