Nigerian Army Appoints New Principal Staff, General Officers Commanding, Provost Marshall, Others

Kunle Dada June 25, 2023 0

The newly appointed Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, has appointed Major General A.B Ibrahim, as the Chief of Policy and Plans (COPP).

The appointment was sequel to the gap created by the retirement of some officers as a result of the appointment of new service chiefs by President Bola Tinubu on June 19.

According to the report, Lagbaja, has also approved the appointment of New General Officers Commanding (GOCs), for some of the divisions of the Nigerian army and commandant for the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA).

Major General Alabi is now appointed under the new arrangement, the General Officers Commanding (GOCs), 1 Division Nigerian Army Kaduna; Major General E.A Abubakar GOC, 3 Division Nigerian Army, Jos; Major General Mala, GOC 7 Division; Major General Chibuisi, Theatre Commander Joint Task Force Operation Hadin Kai; Major General I. Ali, Multinational Joint Task Force(MNJTF).

Also appointed is a new Provost Marshall, Army, Brigadier General Garba, Chief of Military Intelligence, Brigadier General Ugiagbe, Major General OCHAI, Commandant, Nigerian Defence Academy(NDA), Major General Maina, Commandant Army War College Nigeria, Major General Aligbe, Commander Training And Doctrine Command (TRADOC), Minna, Major General Oluyede, Commander Infantry Corps, Major General Kange, Corps Commander Artillery among others.

