Nigerian Ambassador Charges Christian Pilgrims To Embrace Religious Tolerance

Alexa Ranking as of 11/08/21
The News Chronicle Globally Ranked : 149,249
Nigeria Ranking : 516
57 views | Francis Azuka | August 11, 2021
The Nigerian Ambassador to the Kingdom of Jordan, His Excellency Faruk Mallami Yabo, has reiterated the need for religious tolerance among Nigerians, stating that every citizen should embrace each other’s religion for a harmonious society.
The Ambassador gave the advice at Mount Nebo in the Kingdom of Jordan, on Monday, during the prayer convocation held for pilgrims comprising of Christians from Lagos, Osun, Ondo, Plateau and Katsina.
Citing the kingdom of Jordan as an example, he stated that religions co-exist peacefully in the country without bias towards each other, saying “Religion does not define how you are treated or how you rise up in Jordan, so I think this is something that you can take back to Nigeria”.
Ambassador Yabo further noted that prayer is key in surmounting Nigeria’s challenges, imploring the pilgrims to intensify their prayers for the country.
On the significance of Mount Nebo, the Ambassador stated that the location was where Prophet Moses once stood and so many spiritual revelations came forth therein.
Whilst praying for a blessed pilgrimage, he enjoined pilgrims to count on the support of the Nigerian Embassy during the pilgrimage, noting that the embassy has developed an application that facilitates easy contact with the Embassy in Jordan.
Earlier, the Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev.Yakubu Pam, said the essence of the Prayer Congress is in two parts, first to pray as an individual and secondly to pray for Nigeria and the leadership of the country.
According to him, Nigeria is a nation blessed by God, however, in the midst of plenty, there is so much pain.
“Jordan is a desert with no water; water to them here is like gold but we came from a place where the ground is very green and we waste water, yet we lament that we are suffering, we have every reason to be on this mountain to cry to God”, Rev. Pam said.
The President of Christian Council of Nigeria, Most Rev. (Dr.) Benebo Fubara Manuel in his sermon stated that the Christian Faith is filled with mystery, saying “If we lose the sense of mystery, we lose the sense of our faith”.
Prayers were offered for individuals, Nigeria, Israel and Jordan by renowned clerics during the prayer convocation on Mount Nebo, Jordan.
Remember me