Nigerian Airforce Reacts to Recruitment Rumour 

The Nigerian Air Force has dismissed a NAF recruitment advert being circulated on social media platforms as fake and an attempt to defraud applicants.

A statement by the NAF Director, Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, on Monday in Abuja, said “NAF is not recruiting”, and warned applicants not to fall prey to fraudsters.

Gabkwet said the advertisement did not emanate from the NAF and reminded Nigerians that the service recently graduated recruits of Basic Military Training Course 43/2022, on July 8.

According to him, members of the public would be adequately informed whenever NAF is recruiting.

“The public is once again reminded that the recruitment and selection process into the NAF is free and without any form of gratification. Anyone who pays money under any guise does so at his or her own risk.

Furthermore, the NAF recruitment process is devoid of recruitment agents, hence, anyone who claims to be operating in such capacity on behalf of the NAF is a fraudster.

“The NAF wishes to advise prospective applicants to promptly report anyone who solicits payments to the nearest NAF Unit or the Nigeria Police Force,” he said.