Nigeria Won’t Have Been World Poverty Capital If…, Mountain of Fire Regional Overseer Says

Senior Regional Overseer (Region 3) of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Peter Oluwagbenga, says Nigeria would not have been the capital of poverty ‘’if all of us see ourselves as stewards, and also as a custodian of God’s treasure.’’

Oluwagbenga who was speaking in an interview with The Evangelist, a Christian newspaper said the Bible says, the Earth is the Lord, and the fullness thereof; the world, and they that dwell there in. When we see everything from this perspective, see ourselves as stewards that will give account of the treasures, of all the potentials, and the place that God has deposited in the state, in our hands.

‘’As custodians, we are to have them, keeping them for God who owns everything, and as a steward, we will have the mindset that you will give account one day because it belongs to God. If all of us see it from this perspective, then we will be able to share with one another, and be a channel of blessing to one another.

‘’With this, they won’t be poverty in the land, and the widows, and the less privileged will be taken care of. I as a person, God helping me, all my members will become millionaires. I’ve been sleeping, and waking up with this vision.

‘’I am still praying, and trusting God on how to go about it, whereby every members who is 18 and above, a graduate, and who have something doing legally, because the Bible says whatever we lay our hands on, God will prosper. It is when you have something doing that God will prosper you. God does not prosper emptiness.

‘’So I want to create this atmosphere, where by every members are millionaires, by being a channel of blessing, and a linkage to one another in terms of job opportunities. If that kind of awareness is created, the blessings can come in, and it spreads across.

‘’Before this can be achieved, they must be oneness, love, and trust. It is only when we love and trust one another that this kind of vision can succeed, and in a situation whereby I owned an empire, I would want my members to benefit, and before I can embark on this kind of vision, i want to see that my members understand my messages and the kingdom principles of building, and creating wealth. It is only when this concept is well established, then this can prosper them.

‘’By the Grace of God, when I came in, I discovered that there are a lot of less privileged in our midst, so on my own, I sort the face of the Lord, the Holy spirit ministered to me, and said son, every third Sunday, be taking offering specially, and exclusively for the needies and the less privileged.

‘’This is like a welfare package for them. I called a meeting of the welfare group, and the ‘We Care’ group. The welfare group is responsible for the widows, and the less privileged in the church. The We Care group is responsible for the orphans, and prison inmates outside the church, so they do some work on the church, but their major assignment is to take care of the orphans, and prison. So since then, that offering has been observed, because we arrived at a conception during the meeting.

‘’So whatever offering is raised on that day, the church doesn’t take a dime, we hand it over to the two groups, they count, and document it. By God’s grace, it’s been peaceful, and in the future, we trust that God will continue to help us.

‘’Remember the Bible says, there are widows that are widows indeed, they are widows who have children that are established who have children that can be taking care of them, so we need to demarcate it, and know those who are widows indeed. The aged, and the classical widows’’, he said.

Pastor Peter Oluwagbenga was born, and raised in Lagos in the late 1060s in the Ebute-Meta axis of the commercial capital of Nigeria. He did his primary and secondary school education in Lagos. Shortly after that, he gained employment with the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, where he worked as a Clerical Officer. That is where he had an encounter with the Lord, and gave his life to Christ in 1986. He worked for 10 years before entering into full time ministry.